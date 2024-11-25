Marbella's downward spiral continues with yet another defeat

Juan Ramón Padilla Monday, 25 November 2024, 08:00

Marbella’s poor recent run of form continued on Sunday as Yeclano cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory at the Banús Football Center. Defensive errors proved costly for the hosts, who have now gone four matches without a win, dropping further into mid-table.

The match began disastrously for Marbella. Just two minutes in, Relu unleashed a low drive from 20 metres, catching goalkeeper Dani Martín off-guard at his near post.

Despite a brief response, with right-back Jorge Álvarez coming close, Yeclano dominated, capitalising on the Costa del Sol side’s defensive frailties. Relu doubled his tally before half time, firing in a stunning effort that deflected off the crossbar, leaving Martín stranded once again.

Marbella’s woes deepened in the second half. Substitute Soto received a straight red card and the game was halted for ten minutes due to fans throwing toilet rolls onto the pitch. What's more, tensions boiled over on the touchline as assistant coach Carlos De Lerma was sent off, adding to the team’s frustration.

Yeclano then sealed the rout with a third goal from Solsona, who pounced on another error from Martín, leaving Marbella’s defence and goalkeeper looking increasingly unsteady.

The defeat leaves Marbella languishing with a tough run of fixtures coming up, including three consecutive matches against reserve sides, including trips to Atlético Madrid B and Villarreal B.

Once considered promotion hopefuls, Marbella are now struggling to find form.