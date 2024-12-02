Malaga's long relationship with Davis Cup tennis set to come to an end

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 16:18

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is expected to announce the 2025 host of the Davis Cup Final 8 imminently, marking what appears to be the end of Malaga’s long-lasting relationship with the tournament.

The announcement will coincide with the draw for the tournament qualifiers, scheduled to take place from 31 January to 2 February.

The ITF has received two significant financial offers, with Italy and China reportedly leading the race. That said, having clinched consecutive titles and hosting the Billie Jean King Cup in 2024, Italy is seen as the favourite.

A successful run

Malaga’s three-year run as host, backed by financial contributions from the city hall, provincial authority and Andalusian regional government, has revitalised the competition. The city's ability to attract near-full crowds, even on weekday mornings, has drawn public praise from the ITF.

The city's proximity to Turin, home to the ATP Finals, and the participation of top-ranked players, including last year’s Sinner-Djokovic clash, further boosted its appeal.

However, growing economic offers and concerns over a potential Spanish monopoly have driven the ITF to consider alternating the host nation. This shift comes despite Malaga’s pivotal role in restoring confidence in the tournament during its reformatting phase, which now mirrors its traditional structure except for the Final 8.

The ITF’s decision will see two countries excluded from the 2025 qualifiers. Speculation suggests one could be the defending champion, and the other the new host nation. If Italy prevails, as anticipated, the runner-up Netherlands might benefit from automatic qualification.