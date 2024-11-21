Dominant Italy seal commanding Billie Jean King Cup final victory

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Thursday, 21 November 2024, 14:22

Italy are Billie Jean King Cup champions once again, securing their fourth title in Malaga on Wednesday night with a decisive 2-0 victory over Slovakia in the final. Led by standout performances from Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti, the Italians secured their first win in the BJKC since 2013.

It was the latter who set the tone in the opening match, defeating Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4. While Hruncakova showed fight in the second set, taking a 4-2 lead, Bronzetti rallied to win four consecutive games and secure the match in just over 80 minutes.

Paolini, Italy’s star player throughout the tournament, then sealed the title in the second rubber, overpowering Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-1. Sramkova, ranked 43rd, visibly struggled with a shoulder injury and, as a result, Paolini’s explosive groundstrokes and composure proved too much for the Slovakian, wrapping up the victory in just over an hour.

The victory caps a remarkable season for Paolini, whose swift rise in the WTA rankings has cemented her place among the sport's brightest stars. With her dynamic play and resilience, she has become a symbol of Italian tennis's resurgence, backed by a robust domestic programme and a crop of emerging talent.

Italy’s path to the final included hard-fought wins over Japan, Poland and the United States, with doubles pair Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani often proving decisive. However, the final required no such drama, as the Italian singles players dominated their Slovak counterparts.

“This victory is the culmination of years of hard work,” said captain Tatiana Garbin, who has overseen Italy’s team since 2017.

Alongside ITF President David Haggerty, the trophy was presented by Billie Jean King herself. The 80-year-old hailed the team’s achievement, having watched from the stands throughout the week.