A record 26,550 season ticket holders for the new campaign

Pedro Luis Alonso Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:50

Malaga's season ticket campaign has now closed - and it was the biggest in the club's history. Some 26,550 tickets were sold; a number only bettered by Deportivo La Coruña (26,607) in the division this year.

The final 750 tickets available for general sale were all snapped up last Thursday, with an incredible 15,032 applications to the ballot.