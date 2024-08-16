Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Málaga CF fans last season. Ñito Salas
A record 26,550 season ticket holders for the new campaign
Football

A record 26,550 season ticket holders for the new campaign

The final 750 tickets available for general sale were all snapped up last Thursday, with an incredible 15,032 applications to the ballot

Pedro Luis Alonso

Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:50

Opciones para compartir

Malaga's season ticket campaign has now closed - and it was the biggest in the club's history. Some 26,550 tickets were sold; a number only bettered by Deportivo La Coruña (26,607) in the division this year.

The final 750 tickets available for general sale were all snapped up last Thursday, with an incredible 15,032 applications to the ballot.

Relatd news

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 All set and raring to go for Malaga's spectacular summer fair
  2. 2 Torremolinos continues its fight to protect from the sun with state-of the-art pergolas
  3. 3 Gibraltar drink-driver almost five times over limit is slapped with £2,342 fine and banned for 20 months
  4. 4 This is the programme of main events as Malaga gets ready to party during its massive August fair
  5. 5 Malaga Airport risks meltdown in next few years if current five-year investment plan is not updated
  6. 6 Costa del Sol's marine flora and fauna flourish again after adapting to invasive Asian seaweed
  7. 7 Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled
  8. 8 Capturing the heart and soul of Fuengirola with fun World Photography Day initiative
  9. 9 Sanlúcar, horce racing on the beach on Spain's Costa de la Luz
  10. 10 One out of every five properties for sale for over one million euros in Spain is in Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad