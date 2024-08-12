Malaga CF ready for season opener despite lack of signings

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 14:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

As they prepare for their opening match back in Segunda División this weekend, the optimism around Malaga CF is high following a successful pre-season campaign.

The team, which secured promotion via the play-offs in June, concluded their preparations with a commanding 2-0 victory over Cordoba on Saturday, showcasing both defensive solidity and attacking potential.

The victory in La Línea wrapped up their pre-season and provided a significant boost in confidence ahead of their return to professional football against Racing de Ferrol this Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

In their final pre-season match, Malaga controlled the game with a solid performance that saw them score twice and maintain a clean sheet. Malaga’s standout players included David Larrubia, who scored his second goal of pre-season, and Juanpe, who also found the back of the net.

Despite Cordoba threatening on several occasions, Malaga’s goalkeeper, Alfonso Herrero, also proved to be the difference-maker, pulling off a series of crucial saves, including a key stop from Carlos Albarrán, who had struck the post, and a header from Jacobo that could have turned the tide of the game.

A short pre-season

This victory follows a somewhat unusual pre-season for Malaga, marked by a shortened preparation period and only three friendly matches due to the play-offs running late into June.

However, the team appears to have benefited from maintaining the core of the squad and building on the existing team’s chemistry. In fact, Malaga have only made four signings so far: defender Álex Pastor, central midfielder Luismi, winger Julen Lobete and striker Roko Baturina.

That said, a lack of new signings, particularly in the attacking department, have raised some concerns among the fans, with doubts about whether the current squad depth is sufficient for the challenges ahead.

Likewise, injuries have been a recurring issue, with key players like Ramón and Moussa expected to miss the start of the season.

But despite these challenges, the mood around the club is buoyant. The team's solid pre-season performance and the growing excitement among fans, dubbed ‘Malagamania’, have set the stage for an eagerly anticipated season opener.