Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production
Food and drink

La Viñuela in the Axarquía is holding its first 'miller's day' on Saturday 12 April, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the opening of Los Romanes olive oil cooperative

Eugenio Cabezas

La Viñuela

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 15:58

Of the little more than 2,000 inhabitants of La Viñuela in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province, more than half live in scattered rural villages. One of the most important is Los Romanes, an authentic natural balcony overlooking La Viñuela reservoir, which is looking much healthier than it has done in several years after the abundant rain in March.

The village's olive-growing tradition is being celebrated this weekend, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the opening of its olive oil cooperative. The first Día del Molinero (miller's day) de Los Romanes is to be held on Saturday 12 April.

The celebration will begin at 11am with a miller's breakfast provided by the Los Romanes extra virgin olive oil cooperative and various local businesses. At midday there will be a visit to the mill.

At 1pm the Romero de Alcaucín dance group will perform and at 2pm there will be live music by the Panda de Verdiales La Axarquía traditional music group. At 4pm Kalima will perform and at 7.30pm DJ Leo will provide music.

A market will be set up selling 'zero kilometre' products, which as well as olives and olive oil, includes honey, raisins, wine, bread and cured meats.

The manager of the Los Romanes cooperative explained that "the extra virgin olive oil we produce is of the picual variety from Vélez, which we have documented is called pico limón and may be 500 years old, the other is nevadillo. They are characterised by being smooth oils, pleasant on the palate. They are not spicy or bitter like other varieties"," he explained. Each year the cooperative produces around 500 tonnes of extra virgin olive oil.

Los Romanes olive oil can be found in local shops from Rincón de la Victoria to Nerja and in the supermarkets of two large supermarkets in Vélez-Málaga and Malaga city.

