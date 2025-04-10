Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillors visit the Retamar rustic park. SUR
Town hall fine tunes park for 75th anniversary of iconic Holy Week event in Benalmádena
Semana Santa

Town hall fine tunes park for 75th anniversary of iconic Holy Week event in Benalmádena

The El Paso festival presents a representation of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth performed by the residents of the town

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 16:16

The councillors for operational services and celebrations and popular traditions, Juan Olea and Yolanda Peña, respectively, visited the works that have been carried out in recent weeks to prepare the Retamar rustic park for the El Paso de Benalmádena festival, an event declared a festival of tourist singularity of the province of Malaga. Municipal workers have carried out improvements, including cleaning and painting, the planting of new shrubs and plants, along with the installation of a new statue that was donated by Hotel Benalmádena Palace.

El Paso de Benalmádena, which the council described as “one of the events par excellence of the entire Holy Week in Malaga”, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event presents a representation of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth performed by the residents of the town, who “with enthusiasm and effort keep this ancient tradition of our town alive”. The performance will take place on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, starting at 11am.

This year, this initiative also includes a photographic exhibition of last year’s festival in the Pre-Columbian museum, which is open to the public until 20 April.

www.elpasodebenalmadena.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  2. 2 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  5. 5 Torremolinos shines spotlight on its international community
  6. 6 Avilés Digital Dental Clinic: guaranteed to restore your smile even in the most complex cases
  7. 7 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Age Concern Marbella postpones its spring fashion show lunch
  9. 9 Thrilling Benahavís showdown gets TrialGP World Championship season under way
  10. 10 Sabadell Seguros renews its Home insurance with new covers and services in English, French or German

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Town hall fine tunes park for 75th anniversary of iconic Holy Week event in Benalmádena