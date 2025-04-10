Town hall fine tunes park for 75th anniversary of iconic Holy Week event in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 10 April 2025, 16:16 Compartir

The councillors for operational services and celebrations and popular traditions, Juan Olea and Yolanda Peña, respectively, visited the works that have been carried out in recent weeks to prepare the Retamar rustic park for the El Paso de Benalmádena festival, an event declared a festival of tourist singularity of the province of Malaga. Municipal workers have carried out improvements, including cleaning and painting, the planting of new shrubs and plants, along with the installation of a new statue that was donated by Hotel Benalmádena Palace.

El Paso de Benalmádena, which the council described as “one of the events par excellence of the entire Holy Week in Malaga”, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event presents a representation of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth performed by the residents of the town, who “with enthusiasm and effort keep this ancient tradition of our town alive”. The performance will take place on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, starting at 11am.

This year, this initiative also includes a photographic exhibition of last year’s festival in the Pre-Columbian museum, which is open to the public until 20 April.

