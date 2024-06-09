Malaga CF to face Gimnàstic in league play-off final The first leg will take place at La Rosaleda this coming weekend, with the return fixture in Tarragona on 22 or 23 June

After their epic 4-3 aggregate win over Celta Vigo B was secured on Saturday afternoon, Malaga CF now know their opponents in the play-off final: Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

The first leg in the battle for promotion to Segunda will take place this coming weekend at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, with the return leg scheduled for 22 or 23 June at Nou Estadi.

Despite the proximity of the games, the dates and kick-off times have not yet been confirmed because of potential clashes with the Spanish national team games in Euro 2024.

Malaga at a disadvantage

Malaga's opponents, Gimnàstic, secured their playoff spot by defeating Ceuta, overcoming a 2-2 first-leg draw to clinch a 2-1 victory in the return match in Tarragona.

They equalled the Blue and Whites' 70 points in the regular season, but, because they finished second in Group 1 (and Malaga came third in Group 2), the Catalans will have the advantage if the aggregate score is tied after extra time.

Malaga’s disadvantage is further compounded as they play the second leg away.

A significant turnout is expected at both venues, with Malaga fans travelling 876 kilometres to Tarragona, though their numbers will be limited by the 15,000-seat capacity primarily filled by local supporters.

Despite Gimnàstic not having the same storied history of Malaga, they nonetheless have experience in the top tier, last playing in La Liga in 2006/07. They also spent four recent seasons in Segunda until 2019.