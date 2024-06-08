Roberto at the double to send Malaga CF to the play-off final

Daryl Finch Malaga Saturday, 8 June 2024, 23:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga CF are through to the play-off final after a crucial 2-1 victory against Celta B at La Rosaleda on Saturday evening.

Having drawn the first leg of the semi-final 2-2 in Galicia, Sergio Pellicer's side had to avoid defeat in order to be able to continue their fight for promotion back to Segunda at the first time of asking.

The hero of the night was their top goal-scorer, Roberto, whose brace helped to overturn an early deficit in a game that kept the crowd of 29,042—the highest attendance of the season—on the edge of their seats.

Early setback

Celta B, known for their young talents, dominated the first half and took the lead early on, in the 16th minute, through Alfon, who also scored in the first leg.

The tricky winger capitalised on some weak defending from Nelson Montes to then beat Alfonso Herrero in the one-on-one.

Malaga struggled to find their rhythm and were fortunate not to fall further behind before the break.

Pellicer made two decisive changes at half time, bringing on Einar Galilea for the struggling Nelson and Kevin for David Ferreiro. These substitutions paid immediate dividends as Galilea helped shore up the defence and Kevin added much-needed dynamism to the attack.

Ñito Salas

The turning point came in the 59th minute when Roberto seized on a loose ball to equalise, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

With renewed confidence, Malaga pressed forward relentlessly and their efforts were rewarded in the 88th minute when Roberto struck again, this time sliding in at the far post to connect with a deflected cross, complete the comeback and secure the win.

Ñito Salas

The match was not without its tense moments. Celta B's counter-attacks continued to pose a threat, but Malaga's defence held firm.

Despite the initial setback, the unwavering support from the stands was instrumental in Malaga's resurgence. The players acknowledged this by taking a lap around the pitch to thank the fans at the end of the match.

Looking ahead, Malaga will face either Ceuta or Gimnàstic, whose semi-final second leg takes place tomorrow (Sunday), in the play-off final, with the first leg to be played next weekend.