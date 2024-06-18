Concert venue set up for Malaga CF season ticket holders to watch crucial league play-off final

Big screens will allow fans who couldn't travel to Tarragona to watch the game.

In a bid to rally support for their promotion bid, Malaga CF have announced that each season ticket holder is entitled to two complimentary tickets to watch Saturday's crucial play-off final second leg against Gimnàstic de Tarragona at the municipal auditorium.

The match, scheduled for 8.30pm, holds the key to Malaga's promotion back to Segunda at the first time of asking, with the team currently defending a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

With Gimnàstic only offering 528 tickets to away fans due to their stadium's smaller capacity, Malaga supporters have a unique opportunity to unite in numbers at the auditorium, next to the city's fairground, which can accommodate around 12,000 spectators.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, allowing fans ample time to soak up the pre-match atmosphere. The event will feature large screens for optimal viewing and entertainment by a DJ to keep spirits high before kick-off.

Tickets can be secured online or at the ticket office at La Rosaleda from 10.30am on Wednesday until capacity is reached. Non-season ticket holders can claim any remaining tickets from Friday onwards.