Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change

Action from the first leg at La Rosaleda on Saturday.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced a time change for the crucial play-off final second leg between Gimnàstic and Malaga this Saturday.

Initially scheduled for 9pm, the match to decide who will be promoted to Segunda will now take place at 8.30pm at Nou Estadi in Tarragona.

The federation cited security reasons for the change, with the other play-off match, Cordoba against Barcelona B, also being moved to 9pm on Sunday due to high temperatures.

Preparations unaffected

Malaga’s preparation remains unaffected by the shift. Sergio Pellicer’s squad, who have a 2-1 lead from the first leg at La Rosaleda, will travel to Barcelona by charter flight on Friday, before continuing to Tarragona by bus. Following the game, the team will return home early Sunday morning.

Despite the minimal difference, the timing change has caused a stir, highlighting the unpredictability of logistical decisions in Spanish football.