Peláez led the tournament from the outset. SUR
Malaga golfer claims title in major boost ahead of next week&#039;s Open de España
Golf

Malaga golfer claims title in major boost ahead of next week's Open de España

Ana Peláez dominated the field at Guadalmina with a stunning 14-under-par performance, finishing six shots ahead of runner-up Nuria Iturrioz

Marina Rivas

Sunday, 24 November 2024, 08:57

Malaga-born golfer Ana Peláez claimed the Spanish Professional Golf Championship title on Saturday after a commanding performance at the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina in San Pedro.

The tournament, part of the Santander Golf Tour ultimately won by Madrid’s María Herráez, saw Peláez finish at 14-under-par, securing a six-stroke victory over Mallorca’s Nuria Iturrioz.

Leading from the outset, the 26-year-old delivered a consistent and dominant display, opening with a six-under-par round, followed by scores of -3 and -5 over the next two days.

Starting Saturday’s final round with a two-shot advantage, she extended her lead with early birdies on holes two and three, while Iturrioz struggled to match her pace. By the turn, Peláez was 12-under-par, four shots clear.

The Malaga star sealed her triumph with a trio of birdies on holes 15 to 17. Reflecting on her victory, she highlighted her composure: “I stayed calm all week. Today was tougher, but focusing on safe shots made the difference.”

Peláez also credited her brother, who acted as her caddy, for his vital support: “We work so well together; it’s a gift to compete as a team.”

This win marks a significant boost ahead of next week’s Andalucía Costa del Sol Open, the LET season finale.

