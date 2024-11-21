Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España presented by Oysho to welcome the world’s top 64 players

Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf will host the prestigious tournament from 28 November to 1 December

SIE Málaga Thursday, 21 November 2024, 11:51

Malaga will once again take centre stage in women’s golf with the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España presented by Oysho, the final event of the Ladies European Tour, set to be held at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf. The tournament will bring together the top 64 players in the rankings, along with 11 invited competitors, in a spectacular display of global talent.

Among the stars are international icons such as Carlota Ciganda, champion at Los Naranjos in 2021 and a four-time Solheim Cup winner; Anne Van Dam, a two-time tournament winner (2018 and 2019); Caroline Hedwall, the 2022 champion; and Aditi Ashok, who claimed victory at Las Brisas in 2023.

They will be joined by notable names from the tour, including Helen Briem, Marta Martín, Manon de Roey, Bronte Law, Shannon Tan, Alice Hewson, Nicole Broch, Liz Young, Annabel Dimmock and Amy Taylor, all of whom have secured titles in 2024 and are ready to compete for this prestigious Ladies European Tour trophy.

Carlota Ciganda and Marta Martín will lead a strong Spanish contingent, joined by 15 other players of varied backgrounds but united by quality. This includes local favourite Ana Peláez, Nuria Iturrioz, María Hernández, Luna Sobrón, Fátima Fernández Cano, Carmen Alonso, María Herráez, Mireia Prat, Teresa Toscano, Harang Lee, Paz Marfá, Marta Sanz, Andrea Revuelta, Paula Martín and Carla Bernat.

During the tournament, the best amateur player from Spain will also be awarded the Celia Barquín memorial prize, created in tribute to the young Spanish golfer tragically murdered in the US in 2018. The invited amateurs include Carla Bernat, Paula Martín and Andrea Revuelta.

The tournament will be broadcast internationally, while Spanish fans can watch it live from 28 November to 1 December on Movistar Golf and Canal Sur.

Tickets can be purchased at www.openfemenino.com

Final preparations

This year, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf will host the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España presented by Oysho for the first time.

Following the severe weather (DANA) that hit Malaga on Wednesday 13 November, the club’s team, supported by the greenkeeping section of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, has undertaken extensive maintenance work. Thanks to their expertise and dedication, the course will be in pristine condition for the competition.

This collective effort will ensure a flawless experience for players and spectators alike, with the course now ready to meet the demands of such a prestigious event.

Additional activities

In addition to the golfing action, the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España presented by Oysho will offer a range of side activities for visitors.

These include a Kids Area with children’s entertainment, a ‘jamón’ tasting, a Costa del Sol and Junta de Andalucía interactive golf experience, an Oysho showroom near the 10th tee and sponsor information stands.

Sponsors

This tournament is organised by Deporte and Business, with sponsorship from the Junta de Andalucía’s Department of Tourism and Turismo Costa del Sol, alongside Oysho as the naming and textile partner.

Additional support comes from Malaga city hall, Reale Seguros, Solán de Cabras, Mahou, Kyocera, PING, Toa Shoes, Volvo Vypsa, Riversa, Best Garden, Awolf, Soho Boutique Hotels and Viveros Guzmán. Key collaborators include LET, RFEG, RFGA, Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf, and Deporte & Business.