Injury rules Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich out of Davis Cup group stage

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich has been left out of the Spanish team for the group stage of the 2024 Davis Cup due to a back injury, despite being the second highest-ranked Spanish player.

The team, announced by coach David Ferrer, includes Carlos Alcaraz (who beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final), Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and Marcel Granollers, with Rafael Nadal potentially joining as a fifth member before the competition starts in Valencia from 10 to 15 September.

Ferrer revealed the selection during the Trofeo Manuel Alonso at the Club Español de Tenis in Rocafort, Valencia. He said, "We have four players with great Davis Cup experience," and expressed hope that Nadal might join the team, saying, "I’ve spoken with him and he’s excited about the possibility."

Spain will compete in a challenging 'group of death' against the Czech Republic, France and Australia for a place in the Final 8 in Málaga from 19 to 24 November.