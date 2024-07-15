Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The line-up chosen for the matches from 10 to 15 September. SUR
Injury rules Malaga&#039;s Alejandro Davidovich out of Davis Cup group stage
Tennis

Injury rules Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich out of Davis Cup group stage

Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz returns to the Spain team for the 'group of death' matches in Valencia in September

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 15 July 2024, 15:54

Opciones para compartir

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich has been left out of the Spanish team for the group stage of the 2024 Davis Cup due to a back injury, despite being the second highest-ranked Spanish player.

The team, announced by coach David Ferrer, includes Carlos Alcaraz (who beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final), Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and Marcel Granollers, with Rafael Nadal potentially joining as a fifth member before the competition starts in Valencia from 10 to 15 September.

Ferrer revealed the selection during the Trofeo Manuel Alonso at the Club Español de Tenis in Rocafort, Valencia. He said, "We have four players with great Davis Cup experience," and expressed hope that Nadal might join the team, saying, "I’ve spoken with him and he’s excited about the possibility."

Spain will compete in a challenging 'group of death' against the Czech Republic, France and Australia for a place in the Final 8 in Málaga from 19 to 24 November.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Where to watch the Euro 2024 final on big screens around Malaga province
  2. 2 Virgen del Carmen: From Mount Carmel to the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Closed since 2019, the Tamisa Golf hotel in Mijas finally gets new start
  4. 4 Landmark fountain near Benalmádena train station destroyed by 'football-night vandalism'
  5. 5 British youngster skating for Spain storms ahead of competition to win top spot
  6. 6 Dominant Carlos Alcaraz claims second Wimbledon title on the bounce
  7. 7 Campo de Gibraltar dog shelter hits campaign target for new home
  8. 8 'La Chiquita', the Virgen del Carmen who lives in a cave on the seabed of the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Malaga CF release yet another record-breaking new kit
  10. 10 Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad