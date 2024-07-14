Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his second Wimbledon title.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his second Wimbledon title. Photo: AFP / Video: Daniel Maldonado
Tennis

Dominant Carlos Alcaraz claims second Wimbledon title on the bounce

The young Spaniard beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the All England Club this Sunday afternoon

Colpisa

Madrid

Sunday, 14 July 2024, 18:01

Carlos Alcaraz claimed a stunning victory at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon, defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-2, 6-2, 7-6).

The 21-year-old Spanish tennis sensation’s commanding performance at the All England Club cemented his status as the sport's rising star, marking his fourth Grand Slam title and second consecutive Wimbledon win.

The match, which lasted two hours and nine minutes, saw Alcaraz dominate Djokovic with a display of technical prowess and physical determination. Alcaraz's serves were powerful and precise, too, losing his serve only once and conceding just ten games to Djokovic.

Ultimately, Djokovic, a 25-time Grand Slam champion, struggled to find his form against Alcaraz’s relentless attack and was unable to gain any foothold in the match.

This victory in London follows Alcaraz’s recent triumph at Roland Garros, highlighting his remarkable consistency and skill on the court.

