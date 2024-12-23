The viral 'Superman Challenge' on TikTok that has doctors in Spain on high alert

Álvaro Soto Madrid Monday, 23 December 2024, 11:31

Paediatricians in Spain are sounding the alarm against the so-called "Superman Challenge", a viral trend spreading via TikTok which is posing safety risks to those who attempt it.

The Spanish society of paediatric eEmergencies (SEUP) said cases have already ended up in hospitals in Andalucía, the Basque Country and Catalonia regions, although doctors believe the real numbers of injuries may be much higher.

The "Superman Challenge" involves teenagers being hurled into the air by their peers and are supposed to make a superhero pose before landing. In the most extreme versions, the person attempting it is thrown into the air or backwards, which can cause significant injuries. Cases of injuries, fractures and even concussions have been documented in Romania, France and Israel.

In Spain, three students from the Pablo Neruda Secondary School in Huelva were injured last week after taking on the viral challenge. The head of studies warned parents about the current trend and urged them to be vigilant.

SEUP also pleaded with parents to be vigilant and pointed out the importance of educating and supervising children and adolescents to avoid risky behaviour. "Challenges such as the 'Superman Challenge' expose them to unnecessary risks and, on occasions, to serious consequences for their health," said SEUP president Dr Paula Vázquez.

Experts pointed out that in recent years other risky viral challenges have been posted on social media, especially on TikTok, involving the consumption of toxic substances or extreme physical tests.