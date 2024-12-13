Several pupils at school in Spain are injured while doing a viral TikTok challenge

Europa Press Huelva Friday, 13 December 2024, 16:42

Several pupils at the Pablo Neruda secondary school in the Andalusian city of Huelva have been injured as a result of taking part in a challenge that has gone viral on social media. It involves imitating Superman's pose while being thrown in the air by others.

According to educational sources who spoke to Europa Press, injuries were sustained by some of the students due to participating in the 'Superman Challenge'. As a result, the school's head teacher has sent a letter to all parents to inform them of the situation and help put an end to it.

In statements to Canal Sur, the school indicated that it involved three students. Headmaster, Daniel Oliva, emphasised that by observing "a repeated pattern" in all the activities that were causing these injuries, we realised it was "a TikTok challenge."

As a result, the school informed parents of what was happening, to which "they were grateful that the school passed on this information so that they could take it into account" and "watch their children's use of social media".

Loles López, regional minister for social inclusion, who was in Huelva to inaugurate the second Andalusian forum for research and innovation in social services held at the university (UHU), pointed out that this practice is "a joke in very bad taste" that "can have serious and harmful consequences".

In this sense, the minister emphasised that "she does not see it as funny" and considers that the young people who have been injured "will think the same". She added that "a lot of awareness" and "a lot of sensitisation" is needed in the face of this type of challenge, and for this "we work in a conjunction with the educational centres". "But this needs the collective thinking of society as a whole and their involvement in order to avoid this sort of problem and other more serious ones that have been seen in other areas," she said.