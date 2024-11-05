Recovery funds on the way from Diputación for Malaga towns ravaged by 'Dana' floods

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 17:09

The Diputación de Malaga provincial authority has joined the Spanish government and Junta de Andalucía in announcing financial aid to flood-hit municipalities in the province. The final amount of the aid will be finalised once the damage caused by torrential rain, mainly in the Guadalhorce valley, has been assessed.

Diputación president Francisco Salado made the announcement on a visit to the Guadalhorce towns of Álora, Pizarra, Valle de Abdalajís and Cártama this Tuesday 5 November. In the next few days, he will visit Almogía and Carratraca to assess the effects of the storm on the ground.

Salado said the provincial authority will meet part of the costs incurred by the municipalities, together with the central and regional governments. "The first thing is to assess the damage and coordinate efforts with other institutions," he said.

Salado said "the priority" is to re-establish access to houses that have been cut off and the supply of drinking water to residents who still do not have it, who "fortunately are not many". After that, he will assess with mayors and other administrations the amount of aid needed, he added.

'By the side of families and municipalities'

"We will be, as we have always done, by the side of the families and municipalities that need it most," said Salado, who called on all administrations to join forces to provide an adequate response to the people of Malaga. "Collaboration and institutional loyalty will be fundamental when it comes to coordinating aid. We are facing a very complicated situation and we have to put the citizens, the people, at the centre of all our actions and decisions," he said.

Salado pointed out that the Diputación de Malaga has acted from day one to help affected municipalities with help provided by the provincial fire brigade consortium (CPB) and road maintenance services which helped clean and clear roads throughout the province.

Salado also pointed out that the tickets for the Red Friday event being held this Friday 8 November at La Térmica will go to those affected by the Dana storm in the province, as will the proceeds from Unicaja's basketball match with Filou Ostende in the Champions League on 3 December and the contribution of the Unicaja Foundation, which will match the same amount.

Actions carried out by the provincial authority also include establishing three warehouses to channel the collection of donations to those affected by the storm in Malaga and Valencia and the presence of 19 CPB firefighters in the clean-up work in the Valencia region.