Normality still seems a long way off in Álora, one of the worst-hit towns in Malaga following last week's 'Dana' storm

Julio J. Portabales Álora Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 14:38 | Updated 15:05h.

A week after the 'Dana' storm caused the Guadalhorce river to overflow its banks as it passed through Álora in Malaga province, the town is still immersed in a struggle to recover a normality that still seems a long way off. After days of interruption in the water supply, the town centre has regained access, although some rural areas still lack supplies, and several roads remain cut off, leaving some residents isolated in their homes.

Since Wednesday, workers such as Alberto Calderón and Paco García have been hired by one of the companies that suffered the most damage to clean up the mud and remove reeds and rubbish left by the overflowing river. "We have been working here tirelessly; you can see for yourself that there is still a lot of mud," said García, exhausted, as he continued with the cleaning work.

A few metres away, dozens of vehicles remain trapped in the mud, becoming a symbol of the ravages of the storm. One of these cars belongs to Ana Postigo's husband, who came with her son to check on its condition. The car, overturned and partially buried, has broken windows and the interior covered in mud.

"We came to see if we could get some tools out of the boot, but it's an impossible mission," she said, visibly distressed. She is also worried about the cost of the crane needed to remove the vehicle, since the insurer has said that she will have to cover the cost initially and then claim reimbursement.

The situation is no better for Juan Antonio Ramos, a worker at one of the affected companies in the town, who said, "We are trying to save what we can among mud and debris.” He explained that, although the upper floor of the building was not flooded, “we are trying to save some office supplies”. He estimates that the water has taken at least ten private cars and several company cars, as well as machinery and other essential equipment. Like many in the municipality, Ramos is waiting for help and answers from the authorities, while uncertainty grows among residents and workers.

Walking through the affected areas with his two dogs, Rafael García Sánchez, a resident of Álora, said that he has been lucky, as his home, a penthouse in a high area, has not suffered damage. However, he describes how the situation in the town centre has slowly begun to improve, and confirms that the water supply is already working at local sources. “It is more or less responding now,” he said, relieved, although aware that a full return to normality remains a challenge for many residents.

Epicentre of efforts

The area of La Isla, one of the hardest hit, is the epicentre of the clean-up and reconstruction efforts. Here, Infoca members, the Red Cross and numerous volunteers are using all the means at their disposal to clear streets and clean houses. Miguel Ángel Vázquez's house is one of the most affected: his basement was completely flooded. "When I passed by the river early in the morning, it only had a little water, but soon everything was flooded," he explained.

Fortunately, the response has been a blessing for the residents. Vázquez says he has received help from volunteers from nearby towns and even from groups of foreigners who joined the recovery effort. “They came in a group and gave me a hand, then the firefighters also arrived,” he said, gratefully.

One of those volunteers is Carlos Quiroga, who travelled from Malaga by train to help. With a rake in his hand, Quiroga explained his motivation: “I came because I felt it was necessary to do something; seeing the images and hearing the testimonies of the affected neighbours encouraged me to help in whatever way I could.” His presence is part of a collective effort that has sprung up in Álora and has become the driving force behind this recovery, in which the residents, with the help of volunteers and emergency teams, strive every day to rescue what remains of their homes and streets.