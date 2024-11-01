Plea for help after the harrowing rescue of 25 dogs from flooded animal shelter in Malaga town

The rise of the river level in Campanillas meant that the animals had to be rescued.

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 1 November 2024, 09:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

“It was a life or death situation, until three in the morning,” Raúl Sanchís, who has a dog rescue shelter in the Santa Águeda area of Campanillas in Malaga province's Guadhorce valley, told SUR. The early hours of Wednesday morning were distressing for him and his wife, but fortunately, 30 volunteers from the Protectora de Animales animal protection association rushed to their aid. In total, 25 dogs were temporarily relocated between the organisation and their friends' homes.

Sanchís said that the worst part is the damage they have suffered: fences, pumps, air-conditioning units, furniture, belongings... They need help and he has provided a contact email address (raulsanchis59@gmail.com). Some dogs are returning to what is also a family home as areas are being recovered.

One and a half metres of water

"There was a metre and a half of water on the farm and half a metre inside the house. And that’s bearing in mind that it’s on high ground. My wife was very anxious; I found her with some of the animals on their beds," he explained. Two other dogs, which were outside in large kennels, were able to be rescued by Raúl. Others were able to make it to the access road.

His house is in Santa Águeda, where the path to the old flour factory begins. It is also a refuge for animals and they collaborate with the Protectora animal protection organisation and Casabermeja town hall.

Fortunately, none of the dogs suffered any harm, but he has made an urgent appeal: “We need dog food, blankets... Any help is greatly appreciated."