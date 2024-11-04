Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the buildings in Álora affected by the Dana. Cristina Jiménez
Malaga town badly hit by &#039;Dana&#039; storm starts to slowly recover six days after the devastating flooding
Malaga town badly hit by 'Dana' storm starts to slowly recover six days after the devastating flooding

The water supply has been restored to the town centre and emergency aid is being distributed by the council to rural areas where many roads are still impassable

Julio J. Portabales

Álora

Monday, 4 November 2024, 11:53

Six days after the impact of the ‘Dana’ storm and the flooding that followed, the Malaga municipality of Álora continues to face important challenges in its recovery, although significant progress is already beginning to be noticed.

Today (Monday 4 November), the reactivation of the water tank pumps has allowed the supply to be restored in the town centre, which has been a relief for the residents who depended on this infrastructure. However, in rural areas, especially in Los Llanos and El Capricho, access to water is still limited. This situation directly affects the daily life of families living in these remote areas, where water is an essential resource for subsistence and agricultural activities.

In addition to the water problems, the municipality's road infrastructure was severely damaged, complicating access to various rural areas. Although emergency services have managed to open some roads, many others remain impassable due to the damage caused by torrential rains. The situation on the roads has meant an additional logistical effort, as several accesses require extensive repairs to ensure safety. Work crews continue to operate intensively, clearing roads to regain connectivity with areas that remain isolated. Despite these efforts, some families remain cut off from communication and depend on outside help to obtain food and supplies.

Emergency food deliveries

As a result, the town hall has implemented an emergency operation to coordinate the delivery of food and other essential goods to families who still do not have access to services. Donations are channelled through the social services department, which is responsible for managing the resources and distributing them, prioritising isolated households. This has allowed essential products to reach those who need them most, although the arrival of these resources depends on the progressive opening of the roads. Aid is being delivered in a controlled manner, and access remains limited in some areas, which shows the difficulty of the situation.

The joint effort between the town hall and emergency teams is making progress, although the process of normalisation in rural areas requires time due to the magnitude of the damage. Local authorities and volunteers have intensified their actions to ensure that no resident is left without basic resources. The community of Álora continues to show a strong commitment to its residents, and the rehabilitation work will continue until all affected families can regain access to their homes and essential services.

