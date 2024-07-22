Malaga college of architects presents its awards: these are the winning projects

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 09:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

On a hot Friday afternoon at its Limonar headquarters, the Malaga college of architects held its gala ceremony of the prizes it awards to distinguish the work of local architects who stand out for their singularity and quality. The jury of the Malaga architecture awards 2024 was made up of architects Carme Pinós, Ignacio Vicens, Paloma Baquero, Jonathan Ruiz, Jorge Tárrago, Luis Valdelomar and Pedro Torrijos.

Within the category for 'new build architecture', the AC House in Malaga, designed by Juan Manuel Sánchez la Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto, won the category of single-family dwelling; in which there was also a runner-up prize for the 'floating house' project in Benahavís, the work of Ignacio Merino Rivero and Gonzalo Merino Rivero. In the category of 'multi-family housing', the jury awarded the prize to a project for 12 dwellings in calle Amargura in Malaga, designed by Magdalena Colodrón Denis and Enrique García Carrasco; and a runner-up prize went to 24 VPOs (social housing) designed by Juan Manuel Zamora Malagón. The building at numbers 15 and 17 of Avenida Pintor Joaquín Sorolla, designed by Rafael de Lacour Jiménez, Ruth Buján Varela and Juan A. Goñi Uriarte, also received a mention.

In the category of 'equipment and other uses', the award went to the new warehouse of Mayoral's logistics centre in Malaga, designed by Rafael Urquiza Sánchez, a work that has already won other awards, such as one of the Andalucía architecture 2024 prizes awarded by the Andalusian regional government. Mayoral has also been awarded the 'quality architecture promoter prize. The Raspa y Amagado project in Vélez-Málaga, designed by Francisco Ortega Ruiz, received the runner-up prize in this category.

The jury also awarded the 'young work' prize to the headquarters of the official college of pharmacists, designed by Carolina Rivera Vázquez, Julia Herrera Sánchez, Alberto Aranega López and Pablo Sepúlveda Blázquez.

The Guerrero Strachan prize for refurbishment went to the project for the reform and extension of the Colichet reception centre, designed by Rafael Reinoso Bellido and Rafael López Toribio Moreno. The Casa Dolores building in El Borge, by Natalia Vera Vigaray, received the runner-up prize.

The Mirador de los Aljibes space in Álora, designed by Carmen Barrós Velázquez and Francisco del Corral del Campo, has won in the 'modality of public space and urban regeneration' category for its respectful and sensitive intervention on the existing heritage. And runners-up prizes went to the intervention on the Arab tower and stretch of wall in the Cerro de las Torres de Álora, by the same architects; as well as to the project Cultiva UMA, the development of a plot of land next to Avenida Jiménez Fraud for the creation of an urban vegetable garden', by Alberto García Marín.

Small-scale works

The prize for Arquitecturas Mínimas, which recognises and rewards small-scale works, went to ARGO, a stage design project for 'El Arrepentido y los demonios de Jasón' (The repentant and Jason's demons), designed by Víctor Miguel González Vera. A runner-up prize was also awarded to the partial reform of a flat in a multi-family building in Malaga by Juan Carlos Arias Garnelo and Rafael González García.

The Década prize for outstanding works more than ten years old in the province went to the project for the 'Bernabé Fernández-Canivell' Municipal Public Library in Malaga, the work of Luis Tejedor Fernández and Francisco Javier Pérez de la Fuente. The rehabilitation of a nineteenth-century residential and office building in the centre of Malaga, by Pablo Fernández Díaz-Fierros and Sara Tavares Costa, won second prize.

The José Moreno Villa de Fomento de la Arquitectura prize, which recognises the work of cultural dissemination, has been awarded to the Senda América Arroyo del Cuarto project, developed by Rafael Reinoso Bellido and Juana Sánchez Gómez, under the initiative of the universities of Granada and Malaga, the Sociedad Económica de Amigos del País (economic society of friends of the country) and the provincial authority. A runner-up prize was awarded to the project Colección Conferences [CSS], by Nerea Salas Martín and Ferran Ventura Blanch.

Career achievement

The María Eugenia Candau prize, which recognises the works of architects registered in Malaga but undertaken outside the scope of the association, was not awarded. And finally, the special distinction 'excellence in career achievement' was awarded to Carlos Verdú Belmonte, in "recognition of his more than 50 years of professional work carried out with skill, responsibility, dedication and ethics", according to the association.