Malaga crowned with best logistics building in the world

A building in Malaga city has been crowned the best logistics building in the world in 2023. The accolade was awarded by the major online platform ArchDaily, which has 1.2 million daily visits.

The swish construction was erected by the children's clothing chain Mayoral to expand its logistics centre in on the Intelhorce estate, and was designed by the System Arquitectura studio which counts Rafael Urquiza, Rafael Roa, Alberto Urquiza and Mar Luque among its talented team. The building received the award for Best Application of Materials: Industrial Buildings, in a competition in which 4,000 projects from all over the world were assessed.

The logistics centre, in what used to be the Intelhorce factory, was refurbished in 2018. Built by Sando, the design plays with the transparency of the double façade, "as if it were a piece of translucent hanging fabric that covers the building", System Arquitectura explained.

"At the same time, the 20-metre-high exterior façade of micro-perforated zinc sheeting improves the building's energy efficiency, protecting the interior polycarbonate skin from direct sun and allowing natural light to pass through," the architectural firm said.

The building, with which the fashion firm has significantly increased its distribution and storage surface area, has an area of 15,666 square metres on the ground floor and a terrace of 3,216 square metres, making for a total area of 18,883 square metres.

Its construction cost 26 million euros. The triangulated steel tube structure was manufactured in Lalín, Galicia, the folded zinc sheet facade was manufactured in Asturias, and the interior polycarbonate skin in Álava.

"It is a project with a high degree of prefabrication and modulation. The entire project has been prefabricated in the workshop and assembled on site, except for the foundations and some minor components. Prefabrication, combined with the use of BIM technology in all the design, project and construction processes, has made it possible to precisely meet the project's deadlines and budget," Rafael Urquiza's studio said.

Raspa y Amagado, an agricultural centre in the El Trapiche area of Vélez-Málaga, designed by Francisco Ortega Ruiz's FORarquitectura studio, was also nominated for the awards.