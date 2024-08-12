A hot air balloon ride in Ronda: the best way to see the Spanish mountain town's famous gorge and the bridge that spans it

Pablo Marinetto Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 19:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is one of the places in Malaga that most enchants those who come to spend a few days' holiday in the province, being just a short drive inland - but a million miles apart - from the Costa del Sol. Romantic Ronda, with its historic buildings, the incomparable setting of the mountain ranges surrounding the town and the impressive 'Tajo' gorge straddling the Guadalevín river, has for centuries attracted people from all over the world who have been captivated by its magic and its location. A stroll through its streets and squares is enough to witness the rich history of a town in which different civilisations have left their mark and which today can be experienced and viewed from the unique perspective provided by a hot air balloon.

From May to January is the ideal season to enjoy this unique experience that can only be found at certain, limited locations dotted across the map of Andalucía. Ronda is probably one of the best destinations to take a balloon ride for the first time, mostly because of the characteristics of the town, the views it provides and the good weather that the province of Malaga enjoys all year round.

Once airborne it will be difficult to choose where to look. Whether to the natural surroundings that circle the town, dotted with valleys and surrounded by the sierras of Las Nieves, Grazalema and the Serranía de Ronda itself, or to the maze of ancient streets and architectural heritage that stretch out beneath your feet.

The wind, however, is capricious. So, while the flight could pass over the old quarter of the town with its baroque churches, the bullring of the Real Maestranza de Caballería or the bridges that span the almost 100-metre drop of the gorge, the winds could also direct the balloon towards the ruins of Acinipo and its magnificent Roman theatre that stands out amid the valleys of Ronda la Vieja.

The balloon flights take place at dawn, very much first thing in the morning, as this is the most favourable and safest time to be able to set up the gear for a safe launch, given that the thermal currents are more stable. The early start is worth it just to see how the sun rises over the mountains and begins to reflect back from all those whitewashed façades.

Flights start early in the morning. Globotur

Probably the gorge carved out by the river, a natural fortress for the town, is one of the main attractions of Ronda and the most sought-after panoramic view. Whether with your feet on the ground or from up above. So is the New Bridge (Puente Nuevo) and its imposing arches designed by José Martín de Aldehuela.

Just a few metres away Ronda's bullring will capture the attention of many visitors. The Real Maestranza de Caballería, inaugurated in 1785 and declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1993, is a centrepiece of the town's historical heritage. It is not only a symbol of the bullfighting tradition, but also an architectural monument of great importance.

In Ronda you can walk through history without ever leaving the town centre, thanks to the Arab walls and gates dotted around the place, the Mudejar architecture, the late Gothic and Renaissance style of some of its palaces and mansions, the eighteenth-century splendour. All of these are the continuation of a heritage that stretches over the centuries.

Roman theatre of Acinipo. ABC

Celts, Iberians, Phoenicians, Visigoths and Muslims have passed through the area around Ronda, but it was the Romans who left one of the most beautiful archaeological sites in Andalucía in this enclave near the Sierra de las Nieves. The city of Acinipo, with its theatre, is one of the best preserved in Roman Hispania, at almost 1,000 metres above sea level and barely 20 kilometres from Ronda town centre.

All these and many other places will form part of a balloon ride offered by companies such as Globotur for 195 euros and which will be subject to chance because of the weather. The important thing is not to have vertigo, just rise up and let the wind carry you off to the next stop.