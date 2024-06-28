Why a weekend break in Andalucía might surprise you with the choices on offer

Antonio Távora Seville Friday, 28 June 2024, 15:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Andalucía is one of Spain's most fascinating regions. With an ancient history reflected in its monuments, lush nature ranging from golden beaches to towering mountains, and a vibrant culture where flamenco and food and drink take centre stage, Andalucía offers a host of unique experiences. Every corner of this southern Spanish region has something special to offer, and a weekend is enough to make a start on discovering its wonders.

For those looking for a brief, but memorable, getaway , Andalucía is the ideal destination. The region is not just a summer destination, each season has its own charm and each corner of the region its own magic. However, although it may be hotter than in other parts of Spain, summer in Andalucía is also an excellent opportunity to visit these lands and make some travel plans that would not be so appealing in wintertime.

With a generally favourable climate for outdoor activities and a varied and accessible tourism offering , organising a weekend getaway is easier than you think. From ABC newspapers we propose seven itineraries that will make your weekend in Andalucía an unforgettable experience.

Visits to wineries in Jerez and Sanlúcar de Barrameda

Bodega González Byass with Jerez Cathedral in the background González Byass

If you are a wine lover, a weekend in Jerez de la Frontera and Sanlúcar de Barrameda is a must. Both places are famous for their wineries that make those delicious sherry and manzanilla wines.

Start your tour in Jerez de la Frontera, known for its elegant wineries such as González Byass , famous for its Tío Pepe , among others. Guided tours allow you to learn about the wine-making process and, of course, to taste their exquisite wines. In addition, Jerez is the birthplace of flamenco , so you can't miss a show in one of its traditional 'tablaos' (shows).

From Jerez, head to Sanlúcar de Barrameda, located at the mouth of the Guadalquivir. Here, manzanilla wineries such as Barbadillo and La Gitana offer tastings and tours that will immerse you in their local wine-making traditions. Don't forget to try the tapas in Sanlúcar's bars, especially the grilled prawns or theshrimpomelettes.

Luxury weekend in Marbella

Panoramic view of Marbella ABC

Marbella is synonymous with luxury, glamour and beach paradises. Ideal for those looking for a weekend of relaxation with a big dose of sophistication.

Stay in one of its five-star hotels such as the Marbella Club Hotel or the Puente Romano Beach Resort where you can enjoy exclusive services and first-class spas. Stroll through the old town with its cobbled streets and charming squares and visit Plaza de los Naranjos , a square in the heart of the town.

Marbella is also known for its vibrant nightlife and cuisine. Dine at one of its Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Dani García or Skina. Don't miss a visit to Puerto Banús, Spain's most famous marina, where you'll find luxury yachts and shops selling the most exclusive brands.

Weekend in Úbeda and Baeza

Baeza Cathedral ABC

For lovers of history and architecture, a weekend in Úbeda and Baeza is the perfect choice. These two cities, Unesco World Heritage Sites , offer a journey back in time to the Renaissance era.

Start in Úbeda, with its impressive Plaza Vázquez de Molina, where the Sacred Chapel of the Saviour and the Palace of the Chains are located. Stroll through its streets full of palatial homes and enjoy the local gastronomy in one of its traditional restaurants.

Baeza, just a few kilometres from Úbeda, is equally impressive. Visit the cathedral there and stroll around Plaza del Pópulo and Santa María fountain. Both cities are a true open-air museum , where every corner reveals a piece of history.

Contemplate the night sky in the Sierra de Huelva

Starry skies in the Sierra de Huelva Starlight Reserve Turismo Sierra de Aracena

If you are looking for a unique and magical experience, head to the Sierra de Huelva, where you can enjoy viewing the starry skies in the Starlight Reserve, a park for budding astronomers.

The Sierra de Huelva is one of the best places in Spain for astronomical observation thanks to its low light pollution. Stay in one of the rural houses in the area and join one of the organised astro-tourism activities such as observing the stars with telescopes or even going on a nocturnal, guided hike.

In addition to stargazing, the Sierra de Huelva offers spectacular natural landscapes , ideal for hiking without a guide. Don't miss the Sierra de Aracena y Picos de Aroche Nature Reserve with its famous Gruta de las Maravillas (Grotto of Wonders) and charming villages such as Almonaster la Real and Castaño del Robledo.

Weekend in Ronda

The Puente Nuevo in Ronda, a not-so-new bridge that links up the town over the Tajo gorge. ABC

Ronda is one of the most picturesque towns in Andalucía , famous for its stunning location perched over a gorge.

The New Bridge , which links the two parts of the city over the Tajo de Ronda, is a must-see. From here, the views of the landscape are simply breathtaking. Stroll through the old town to see its bullring , one of the oldest and most beautiful in Spain.

Visit the House of the Moorish King and its hanging gardens, as well as Mondragón Palace. For wine-lovers, the wine-producers of Ronda offer unmissable tours and tastings in their bodegas. In addition, Ronda is known for its delicious gastronomy, with traditional dishes such as oxtail stew and suckling goat.

Weekend in Vejer de la Frontera with some beach time

Vejer de la Frontera ABC

Vejer de la Frontera is one of the most beautiful white villages in Andalucía , ideal for a weekend of tranquillity and beauty.

Stroll through its narrow, whitewashed streets, discover its flower-filled squares and enjoy the views from the lookout point at the castle . Visit the Church of the Divine Saviour and the Convent of the Conceptionist Nuns.

Just a few kilometres from Vejer, you will find some of the most spectacular beaches of the Costa de la Luz. El Palmar, with its golden sands and relaxed atmosphere, is perfect for surfing or just sunbathing. Bolonia, with its Roman ruins and impressive dunes, offers a unique combination of history and nature. Zahora, quieter and more family-friendly, is ideal for a day at the beach in a more peaceful setting.

Summer weekend in Mojácar

Las Ventanicas Beach in Mojácar Turismo Mojácar

Mojácar, in the province of Almería, combines the charm of a white village with beautiful Mediterranean beaches.

The hilltop village of Mojácar offers breathtaking views and a maze of narrow streets and whitewashed houses. Visit the Plaza Nueva and the Mirador del Castillo for incredible panoramic views. The Fuente Mora fountain and the Church of Santa María are obligatory stops too.

The beaches of Mojácar, such as Playa de los Muertos and Playa de las Ventanicas, are perfect for enjoying the sun and the sea. Mojácar is also known for its lively nightlife, with numerous bars and chiringuitos where you can enjoy the music and party atmosphere.