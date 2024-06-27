In photos and videos: 'Dana' brings thunderstorms and welcome rain to Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 27 June 2024, 10:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The widely forecast storm was already showing signs of its potential when it could be seen off the coast of Costa del Sol sea at around 11pm last night. Barely two hours later it was over Malaga, where the 'Dana' (high level depression) weather system left a night of heavy rain, as the month of July fast approaches.

The lightning, thunder and downpour were at their most intense in the city between 2.00 and 3.00am this morning, and continued until at least until 6.00am in various parts of Malaga, although for the moment there have been no reports of any incidents in the province.

Lightning over Archidona. Adrian Valencia

In terms of accumulated rainfall, the point that received the highest amount was Antequera with a not inconsiderable 18mm, El Torcal followed with 12mm, which also gave a much-need relief for crops and livestock in the Vega de Antequera, according to the automated data from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network.

Storm over Malaga city. Photo: José Luis Escudero / Video: JL Escudero and Cristóbal Gambero

After this, the Guadalhorce river also stands out, at the Aljaima weir (small reservoir) with 8mm; Ojén (6.3); Paredones (5.7) and Coín (3.8). The 3mm recorded in the Guadalteba and Conde de Guadalhorce reservoirs and 2.6 in the La Concepción reservoir also stand out for what may be a slight relief for the province's water reserves. As for Malaga city, the same amount has been collected at the Paseo de La Farola.

Lightning over Mijas Pueblo. Christopher Gambero

Prediction

The passage of the Dana has, so far, been concentrated during the early hours of the morning, and no further significant rainfall is expected. In fact, Spain's state weather agency has deactivated most of the warnings it had in place for today, and only one remains active in the Axarquia, where both tonight (from 10pm to midnight) and tomorrow morning there may still be storms and downpours of up to 15mm in one hour.

Similarly, it may still rain inland again on Friday, particularly in the Ronda and Antequera areas, although, on this occasion, the expected intensity will be lower.