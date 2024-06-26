Weather warnings issued for heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail in Malaga province and these are the areas affected

Ignacio Lillo Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 10:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Aemet's weather centre in Malaga has expanded the warning for the arrival of a 'Dana' (high level depression) which had already been activated some hours before. Although the yellow level (risk) is maintained, the possible effects will extend not only to the Ronda area, but also to the Vega de Antequera, possibly bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail to the province in the first days of summer.

On Thursday, when the heaviest downpours are expected, there may be accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in an hour. These may be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. The most likely period is from midnight (Wednesday to Thursday) until 6pm on 27 June. Accumulated rainfall, according to the weather forecast models, may reach 30mm in a few hours.

The areas covered by the yellow weather alerts on Thursday, 27 June. Aemet

If this forecast rainfall happens, depending on the intensity (which is not expected to be particularly damaging), it will offer some emergency irrigation at the start of summer for fruit trees, crops and market garden produce, which are in season.

Although the weather warnings have only been activated, for the moment, for these two areas, this does not mean that other parts of the province may also experience occasional heavy rain, especially on the western Costa del Sol and in the Guadalhorce valley. On the other hand, Malaga city and the Axarquia area will experience at most token showers. On Friday there could be a few more showers in the areas mentioned above, but of lesser importance.

The cause of this instability will be a 'Dana' (high level depression) that affected the weather in Galicia in the north of Spain yesterday and over the next few days will move along the Atlantic coast of Portugal to the south, and on Thursday will be located in the Gulf of Cadiz. From there, bands of precipitation are likely to reach Malaga province, although there is still much uncertainty, as the director of the Aemet Meteorological Centre in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, explained.

If it happens, the European weather model forecasts some drought relief for the Malaga countryside, especially in the Ronda area, where a possible accumulation of up to 35mm is expected; and around 20mm in the Vega de Antequera, according to data provided by José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology who is monitoring this phenomenon minute-by-minute.

In 1974, specifically on 14 June, a Dana left a downpour of 74mm in Malaga city. This is the closest precedent in time to the phenomenon that could occur this week, and for which Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued a special warning at national level, given the risk of "heavy storms" of rain and hail occurring this week across large parts of the mainland.