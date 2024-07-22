More sweltering temperatures on the way: Aemet activates new alerts in Malaga province

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 14:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

After a torrid Sunday - with the thermometers soaring to 40C to the dismay of many - this week begins with a slight thermal relief from the sweltering heat. The forecast from Spain's state weather agency points to a drop of ten degrees in Malaga city. Therefore, the maximum forecast for the capital of the Costa del Sol is 29C, a slight respite. So much for the good news. The bad news? The respite will be brief. Too short. In fact, there are already weather alerts activated for this coming Wednesday. Aemet has issued a yellow alert in the Ronda and Antequera areas. Between 1pm and and 9pm, the mercury will once again soar in many inland municipalities, where it could reach - according to the forecast - some 39C, "especially in the lower areas of the localities," detailed the state agency.

For now, the rest of Malaga province's areas are spared from this warning, although we will have to keep an eye out for future updates. "The intense heat will return to much of the country between Tuesday and Thursday, with temperatures somewhat higher than usual for the season," warned the spokesperson for the state weather agency, Jesús Riesco.

Therefore, as detailed by Aemet, the week will begin with stable weather due to the presence of the subtropical anticyclone centred in the Azores and low pressure in the southwest of the Spanish mainland, which will be dominated by lightly cloudy skies and "warmer than normal in almost all of Spain, especially in the interior of the peninsula". "There will be a rise in temperatures, more markedly on the Malaga and Cadiz coasts," the state agency added.

In this way, temperatures will exceed 35C in most of the interior of the southern half of the peninsula, the interior, the northeast, the northern plateau, areas of southern Galicia and the south and inland areas of the Canary Islands. Aemet added that it will reach "40C or more are likely in large areas of the southwest quadrant of the Spanish mainland".

In the Andalucía region, the middle of the week will bring the most complicated day. On Wednesday Aemet has already activated amber warnings in six provinces: Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Seville, Cadiz and Jaen. In the areas affected by this new heatwave, maximum temperatures could reach 42C between 1pm and 9pm.