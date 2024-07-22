What does the weather have in store in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 10:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Maximum temperatures are set to drop by up 10C in Malaga city this Monday 22 July following a stifling high of 40 degrees on Sunday.

Whilst today will be a more manageable 29 degrees, the minimum is still not expected to drop below 24 degrees. However, most of the Costa del Sol and the province will record temperatures above 30C on a day in which clear skies are expected inland, while on the coast there will be intervals of low cloud and morning mist, with fog not ruled out, changing to slightly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the east, with strong winds in the regions of Ronda and Antequera.

Although on Sunday 21 July, Malaga was the only Andalusian province that was under a heat alert (amber in the Malaga, Sol and Guadalhorce area, and yellow in the Axarquía), the situation will change radically this Monday, as Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Seville will be on alert for highs of up to 40C. The yellow warning will remain in force between 1-9pm with highs of up to 38 degrees in the Cuenca del Genil (Granada) and in the Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba).

According to Aemet, the high temperature alerts will remain in force in Cazorla and Segura (Jaén), as well as in the Jaén areas of Morena and Condado and the Guadalquivir Valley, and in the countryside of Seville. It is also expected to reach 40C in the countryside areas of Cordoba province.