Man shot dead close to Costa del Sol town's seafront promenade

Man shot dead close to Costa del Sol town&#039;s seafront promenade
112 incident

Police sources have confirmed to SUR that the victim, who has not yet been officially identified, had several gunshot wounds, one of them to the head

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Saturday, 7 December 2024, 10:57

A man has died after an early morning shooting incident in Fuengirola on Spain's Costa del Sol. Police sources have confirmed to SUR that the victim, who has not yet been officially identified, had several gunshot wounds, one of them to the head.

The incident happened at around 1.55am in Calle Asturias, very close to the town's seafront promenade. The emergency services received numerous calls from local residents alerting them to the shots. The officers found the man lying in the street, but paramedics could do nothing to save his life.

For now, no arrests have been made, although the National Police have opened an investigation to find the perpetrator or perpetrators of the killing. Officers reportedly found several empty bullet shells at the scene and a firearm hidden under a car.

This is the second violent death in the same week in Malaga province. A 42-year-old woman lost her life in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being stabbed several times in her home. Her name was Adela. The alleged perpetrator, aged 38, was the victim's brother. He was arrested by the National Police after during a chase in which, apparently, he crashed his car, after which he continued to flee on foot. After a search, the officers found him hiding in undergrowth and arrested him a short distance from the road.

