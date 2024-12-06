Benalmádena fatal stabbing suspect is a lawyer in Madrid who came to Malaga to pick up a cat

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 16:30

Police are investigating why a 42-year-old woman ended up being stabbed to death allegedly by her brother, a family man who made his living as a lawyer in Madrid who had travelled to the Costa del Sol "to pick up an Egyptian cat".

The unusual nature of the situation became apparent to the victim herself when her brother turned up at her home in the Sierrezuela area of Benalmádena on the afternoon of 3 December.

Adela Ferrer, 42, sent several WhatsApp voice messages to her friends, explaining that the now-detained individual had come to Malaga - he lived in Madrid - to collect an Egyptian cat from a cattery, though she did not specify which one.

Despite how strange the trip seemed to her; she offered to let him stay the night at her house. It was late, he had nowhere else to go, and the next morning, he could set out to pick up the Canadian Sphynx cat, as it is also known, which, apparently, Adela's brother believed possessed some kind of ancestral power.

As far as the investigation is concerned, it is unclear what triggered the argument early in the morning, which the neighbours believed was a domestic dispute. The police officers from the Torremolinos-Benalmádena station who arrived at the house thought they were responding to a case of domestic violence. A neighbour pointed them in the direction the suspect had fled, and they began pursuing him without fully understanding what he had done. They would later learn it was a murder.

Adela's brother sped away in a Mercedes estate car, leaving the motorway at the Higuerón exit and took the road connecting Benalmádena with Mijas Pueblo. He eventually crashed into a wall and left the car by the roadside and fled across the fields. The officers had to venture into a rugged area, armed only with torches, through the silence and darkness of the night. It took them two hours to find him, hidden among some bushes by the bank of a stream.

The investigators have handed their evidence over to the courts in Torremolinos. The judge remanded the man in custody on suspicion of murder and ordered him to be placed in a penitentiary centre with a psychiatric and/or mental health unit. Even after being arrested, he was still talking about the Egyptian cat.