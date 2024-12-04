Man whose sister was found stabbed to death on the Costa del Sol arrested following police chase

A 42-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death on the Costa del Sol, with the wounds allegedly being inflicted by her brother, following an incident in Benalmádena. National Police officers arrested the 38-year-old suspect on Tuesday 3 December following a pursuit which involved him crashing his vehicle and then attempting to flee on foot.

The fatal stabbing incident was reported at around 4.15am at a housing estate located in Pasaje La Rinconada, in the Serrezuela area of the town. Several local neighbours were woken after hearing noise coming from the house of the victim, Adela. "We could hear very loud screams and banging, and then a woman shouting for help," one of the residents of the complex, who wished to remain anonymous, told SUR.

Several phone calls were made to the emergency services and the National Police. When officers arrived, the alleged perpetrator was still at the housing estate, from which he allegedly managed to escape by jumping onto a resident's balcony and then over a wall. The suspect then fled in a car, which led to a police pursuit heading in the direction of Mijas. According to sources, the man's vehicle skidded off the road at kilometre four of the A-368 and crashed into a small concrete wall.

The traffic incident, which happened at around 6am, forced the road to be closed for several hours. The alleged suspect fled the accident scene on foot, but was eventually arrested after National Police officers found him hiding in undergrowth near the road.

The victim, Adela, was found dead in her bedroom as a result of the stab wounds. The knife allegedly used in the fatal attack was also found inside the house. The incident has caused a great deal shock among residents in the area. Adela had recently told people around her that her brother was behaving strangely, but at no time did she suspect her safety might be at risk.

Adela had lived in the residential complex in Benalmádena for about 15 years, although she was a native of Puerto de Santamaría, and never caused any sort of problem in the neighbourhood. Quite the opposite, residents said: "She was a very normal and sporty woman, affectionate and kept to herself".