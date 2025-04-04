Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
José Manuel Albares. SUR
Asset realisation
The Euro zone opinion

Asset realisation

Charging tourists to view stranded Russian yachts in Marbella, then sending the money to Volodymyr Zelensky, would be safer than selling the boats themselves, writes columnist Mark Nayler

Mark Nayler

Malaga

Friday, 4 April 2025, 15:22

In a meeting of foreign ministers in Madrid this week, Spain's José Manuel Albares called for confiscated Russian assets to be used for the benefit of Ukraine. The EU currently holds 200 billion euros in frozen Russian funds, 180 billion of which is in the Belgian securities depository Euroclear. Albares claimed that this money could be used as an "advance" on the war reparations that Russia will eventually have to pay to Ukraine, which the World Bank predicts will cost over 500 billion dollars to repair - but it's not quite that simple.

Last June, the EU loaned Ukraine 50 billion dollars, secured against the interest earned by frozen Russian funds within Europe. But there is a crucial difference between backing a loan with profits made by confiscated assets (or profits you expect them to make in the future) and seizing the assets themselves. Charging tourists to view stranded Russian yachts in Marbella, then sending the money to Volodymyr Zelensky, would be safer than selling the boats themselves.

France, Germany and Belgium have resisted plundering Russia's frozen money, claiming that it would weaken the EU's position in ceasefire negotiations (although if Donald Trump has his way, the EU won't be included in those talks). Germany, which still faces compensation claims from Poland and Greece relating to the Second World War, has another reason for opposing reparation payments to Ukraine: not wanting to set a precedent that could be used against it.

Using the Russian funds in the way Albares proposes would be unprecedented. Victims of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990 were compensated with state assets, in the form of profits from petroleum exports; but that was part of a post-conflict deal brokered by the UN. Iraq made its final payment to Kuwait in early 2022, just before Russia invaded Ukraine: the total came to 52 billion dollars.

France, Germany and Belgium also claim that unlocking confiscated Russian funds would create financial uncertainty, by deterring other countries from using European financial institutions and the euro. The risk is surely exaggerated: freezing Russian assets in the first place, immediately after the invasion, had no negative impact on European markets. True, foreign governments or individuals with imperialist intent may think twice about keeping money in Europe - or, preferably, cancel their invasion plans. But hopefully that's a pretty small group.

Despite the difficulties, Albares is not alone in calling for the Russian assets to be unfrozen and channelled into Ukraine. Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign affairs chief, has said that it should be Russia, not Europe, that funds the invaded country's reconstruction. Poland, the UK and the Baltic states also support the idea. Perhaps those empty Russian yachts in Marbella should be sold after all.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  4. 4 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town amends urban plan to build more hotels
  6. 6 How to evict the squatters from your property
  7. 7 Benalmádena invites people of all ages to get into gear for fun cycling event
  8. 8 Why is life insurance important for people?
  9. 9 Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront
  10. 10 The canines that provide support at a Costa del Sol hospital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Asset realisation