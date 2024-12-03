Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lorena Cádiz
Man arrested after sister found stabbed to death in Benalmádena
112 incident

Man arrested after sister found stabbed to death in Benalmádena

The 38-year-old suspect, who fled the crime scene by car, was eventually captured by officers following an intense police chase towards Mijas

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 08:45

A man was arrested early this Tuesday morning (3 December) for allegedly stabbing his 42-year-old sister to death in Benalmádena on Spain's Costa del Sol. National Police officers arrested him after an intense chase after the suspect fled the scene.

The incident happened at around 4.15am in the La Sierrezuela area. The suspect, aged 38, allegedly stabbed his close family member several times during the course of an argument. In fact, there were witnesses who reported a fierce fight between the couple.

After the stabbing, the man fled the scene by car, which led to an intense police pursuit towards Mijas in which the suspect continued on foot after his vehicle crashed. He attempted to outrun the pursuing officers but was eventually detained.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water from storms continues flowing into reservoirs
  2. 2 Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today
  3. 3 Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected
  4. 4 Malaga's long relationship with Davis Cup tennis set to come to an end
  5. 5 This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Malaga padel star Bea González to split from partner in 2025
  7. 7 Marbella and San Pedro breakwater projects to be put out for bids in 2025
  8. 8 Benalmádena fishing club nets over 1,000 Christmas gifts for needy children
  9. 9 Carlota Ciganda claims second Open de España in thrilling Malaga finale
  10. 10 Malaga CF plunged into mini-crisis after second consecutive defeat

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man arrested after sister found stabbed to death in Benalmádena