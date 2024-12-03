Man arrested after sister found stabbed to death in Benalmádena

A man was arrested early this Tuesday morning (3 December) for allegedly stabbing his 42-year-old sister to death in Benalmádena on Spain's Costa del Sol. National Police officers arrested him after an intense chase after the suspect fled the scene.

The incident happened at around 4.15am in the La Sierrezuela area. The suspect, aged 38, allegedly stabbed his close family member several times during the course of an argument. In fact, there were witnesses who reported a fierce fight between the couple.

After the stabbing, the man fled the scene by car, which led to an intense police pursuit towards Mijas in which the suspect continued on foot after his vehicle crashed. He attempted to outrun the pursuing officers but was eventually detained.