Ryanair adds new routes and will connect Malaga with 78 other airports this winter

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 13:35

Irish company Ryanair, the leading airline by passenger numbers at Malaga Airport, Ryanair, will connect the Costa del Sol with 78 other destinatons during the winter season, which will begin on Sunday and last until the end of March. It is worth remembering that during this period the gateway to the coast will be connected by direct flights to 128 destinations around the world.

The company therefore strengthens its presence at Malaga Airport destination, where it is adding two new routes with direct flights: Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and Poznan, located in western Poland and situated on the banks of the Varta River where its colourful Renaissance façades blend with the dynamic spirit of the university students. Elena Cabrera, Ryanair's country manager in Spain, pointed out that both cities have already operated during the summer, the period in which they were launched, and that given these good results the company has decided to maintain them in the winter season. She also added that there is a noticeable upward trend in the Eastern European markets.

Ryanair will have a dozen aircraft based in Malaga this winter, the same as last year. An operation that, it claims, represents an investment of 1.2 billion euros and supports more than 6,050 jobs, including 360 highly paid jobs in the aviation sector.

Elena Cabrera stressed that "as the number one airline in Malaga, we are going to offer a total of 78 routes so that our Malaga customers can make the most of their holidays and enjoy unforgettable getaways". She also added that the new destinations "perfectly capture the essence and charm of this season: Bucharest and Poznan. Both are ideal cities for a stroll along the banks of the river and be captivated by their snowy landscapes of imposing palaces, in the case of Bucharest, and colourful Renaissance architecture, in Poznan".

Cabrera, who warned that "excessive airport taxes limit growth in Spain", said that to celebrate the launch of this season's schedule in Malaga, Ryanair has launched a limited offer with flights from only 19.99 euros available to book from October 25, only at www.ryanair.com. And she stressed that despite the high cost of the airport fees imposed by airport operator AENA, "once again, Ryanair reinforces our commitment to the deseasonalisation of this beautiful region, we promote connectivity and economic development of the people of Malaga". In this sense, she referred to the commitment to base twelve aircraft on the Costa del Sol: "it is a decision that demonstrates our confidence in Malaga. It is one of the major airports in Spain, which is our second largest market in the network as a whole". And she highlighted the uniqueness of the Malaga destination in terms of the great stability of operations throughout the year, with the differences between seasons becoming smaller and smaller. On this occasion, 89 destinations were programmed for the summer season and 78 cities will be offered this winter.