These are the 128 airports in 30 countries that will be connected to the Costa del Sol with direct flights this winter

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:51

Malaga Airport will maintain its upward trend in connectivity this winter. The flights scheduled by the airlines for the low season, which starts on Sunday and will end at the end of March, will connect the Costa del Sol with 128 destinations around the world. This means that this infrastructure will add five new destinations compared to last year's flight operations.

Airport operator Aena has indicated that all the signs for the winter are positive and highlights that 42 airlines will connect Malaga Airport with 128 destinations in 113 cities in more than thirty countries. These airlines are reinforcing their presence ie by offering 9.7 million seats to fly to and from the Costa del Sol. This figure represents an increase of 8.2%. The volume of flights scheduled by the airlines for this period also grows by 7.2% to 54,800 landings and take-offs.

The airlines are concentrating most of their efforts on Europe and Spain, although they are still committed to growth outside these areas. As a result, Aena reports that the planned growth in other areas of operation, such as Africa, with 3.1% more seats, and North America, with a 20% increase in seats on connections with Canada, will be consolidated. Likewise, in the Old Continent, the airlines have programmed 10% more capacity, bringing together 7.5 million seats out of the 9.7 million total. In fact, of the 207 total routes that Malaga Airport will have this winter, 172 are links with European airports«, according to Aena.

Markets

In terms of markets, for movements between Spanish cities, the airlines have increased their offer by 2.1% more flights with 13,000 operations in which they will offer 1.8 million available seats. Outside Spanish borders, there are strong increases in air capacity with Germany, with 11.4% more seats and 10.6% more operations; Italy, with 30.8% more seats and 26.7% more movements; and the Netherlands, with 12.6% more seats and 8.3% more operations.

In addition to growth in these main sources of tourists, the airlines have also focused on countries that show an upward trend in the destination, such as Belgium, where they have put 15.4% more seats on the market; Norway, with a rise of 18.7%; Austria, with an increase of 12.9%, and Poland, one of the countries with the best performance so far this year, with 20.5% more seats.

UK in the lead

The United Kingdom is unbeatable and remains the market most connected to the Malaga infrastructure, accounting for 44 of the 207 total routes and concentrating 1.9 million seats and 10,000 operations, representing an increase of 7.3 and 8.4%, respectively.

And the destination that continues to take the lead in connectivity is London, which remains the city with the most seats and flights offered by airlines at Malaga Airport. Specifically, the airlines have made almost 820,000 seats available to travellers in 4,400 operations, growing in line with the British market.

Aena highlights Barcelona, Amsterdam, Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Dublin, Copenhagen and Rome as the cities that complete the ranking of the Spanish airports with the greatest air capacity this winter.