Spain's first public pet cemetery opens on the Costa del Sol

Matías Stuber Malaga Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 09:51 | Updated 10:36h.

Spain officially has its first public pet cemetery after a new facility opened in Malaga city on Monday 24 June.

Demand for such a facility, at Malaga's Parque Cementerio (Parcemasa), kick-started a process in 2016 to get the cemetery up and running. Until now, burying pets has been a service only offered by private companies. The pet cemetery is located in the northern part of the Parcemasa site and has a space for niches and graves, as well as a multipurpose room that can be used to hold a wake for pets.

The cemetery, which has received an investment of 1.1 million euros, was officially opened on Monday, with the event attended by Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, councillor Penélope Gómez, Junta delegate José Antonio Víquez and president of the Malaga Veterinary Association Juan Antonio de Luque.

Gómez said the cemetery was developed in response to a growing need "which until now has not been covered until now by the public sector". The circular building is almost 1,000 square metres in size and has a reception area, an administrative office, an office for veterinarians, an ashes delivery room, toilets and a wake room.

So far, no animals have been buried. Malaga is the Andalusian province with the highest number of registered pets, according to official data. Malaga city alone has 110,000 and the trend is on the up. The services offered are quite similar to those offered to people: cremation, traditional burial or an organic urn.