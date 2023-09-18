Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A pet cemetery in Bogatá. SUR
What will it cost to cremate or bury a pet in Malaga? New animal cemetery releases details of its planned services
If there are no delays, the first public cemetery for pets in Spain could be operational as early as December allowing pet owners to give their furry friends a proper send-off

Pilar R. Quirós

Malaga

Monday, 18 September 2023, 15:34

Malaga City Council's municpal pet cemetery project, which still awaits final approval after the planning process started in 2016, is already in great demand among pet owners. And the council has now changed its local bylaws so that Parcemasa can carry out cremation and burial services at the site.

A table of fees approved by a committee this Monday 18 September established how much the services will cost at the Parque del Recuerdo del Parque Cementerio de Malaga. The cremation of pets weighing less than 30kg will cost 170 euros, and those weighing more than 30kg will cost 190 euros, according to the list of prices. The burial of pets, under or over 30kg, for 10 years will cost 250 euros, which can be paid annually of 25 euros.

But the prices attracted criticism among the opposition, PSOE and Con Málaga arguing the prices were not well-specified in a report presented to councillors during the first ordinary committee of the council's term of office. Manager of Parcemasa Federico Souviron said that the prices were the result of a study carried out among the four private cemeteries already existing in Spain, and then the prices had then been reduced.

The project, which was approved by the environment committee, must now pass through the municipal plenary, a 30-day public information period, and must return to the chamber for final approval.

It is estimated that the cemetery could be operational as early as December.

