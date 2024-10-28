Popular patisserie on Malaga's Calle Larios closes after serving locals and tourists for 41 years

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 11:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The well-known Lepanto cafeteria and cake shop served its last coffees and desserts to customers in the centre of Malaga city on Thursday 24 October. The popular patisserieon Calle Larios closed its doors after 41 years. The company, nor its workers, wanted to make a fuss about its closure and did not wish to speak about its last day of service to the public, with the day passing just like any other.

Lepanto opened its doors in April 1983, just a few days after the end of Easter week that year, and soon became a meeting place for residents of Malaga city. In those early years, with hardly any tourism, it was the local public who flocked there to enjoy its homemade products.

Although taken over by tourism in recent years, the establishment remained true to its core value, offering quality products and impeccable service. "It's a shame that they are closing because it is an emblem of Malaga," said Ana, a lifelong customer who went there on Thursday to say goodbye to their famous 'lepantitos', one of the star cakes on the menu.

Other customers, however, were unaware the bakery was going to close its doors on Thursday. The silence of the workers meant that the last day was "just another day". "I didn't know anything about it, but it's a great pity because it's part of the history of the city," said Jorge and his wife Lucía.

Zoom The moment the store locked its doors on Thursday night. Salvador Salas

Despite the closure, Lepanto has never been short of customers. Its workers recognised that its fame transcended borders and that many people who visited the city made their first stop under its striking pink awnings. "The people of Malaga understand that Lepanto is part of them and many don't understand the closure," they said.

When Lepanto opened its doors, Calle Larios was open to traffic and cars stopped at the door to buy pastres. "Those were very good years, although we haven't really had any bad years," they added.

The big change came when Calle Larios was closed to traffic, which many criticised at the time because they thought it would reduce business, but which in the end served the opposite purpose. Located in a privileged area of the centre, its location has allowed them to have all kinds of customers and even boost the catering division in which they now want to focus.

La Canasta, the substitute

The closure of Lepanto will lead to the dismissal of 22 people (20 worked in the cafeteria and another two in the bakery in Benalmádena). As SUR previously reported, the premises will be taken over by Malaga-based company La Canasta, which will not keep the staff on.

The plans of the future tenants are not known at the moment, as the premises will have to be refurbished. La Canasta currently has another premises just a few metres away, in the Plaza de la Constitución.

Although Lepanto will close its doors in the city centre, the company will continue to operate as a outside catering company. It currently has a site in the Montes de Malaga and others rented in different parts of the province, and aims to specialise in weddings and various types of corporate events.