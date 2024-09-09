Well-known cake shop and café on Malaga's Calle Larios to close before end of year

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 9 September 2024, 15:46 | Updated 15:54h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The cafeteria, cake and pastry shop Lepanto, one of the oldest businesses on Malaga's Calle Larios, will close its doors before the end of the year to make way for a new catering outlet. Open since 1983, the city-based group decided to close the establishment due to the rising price of rent and declining profits.

As SUR has learned, Lepanto will be replaced by another Malaga company with a strong presence in the city: La Canasta, which currently has another outlet just a few metres away, in the Plaza de la Constitución. Although the deal has already been done, the exact date on when the change will take place is not yet known.

Lepanto company sources said traditional cakes and pastries made with high quality ingredients such as the ones they use are currently not the most in-demand, and that they prefer to make this change rather than switch to frozen products. "The essence and quality of Lepanto will continue to be the hallmark of its identity as it has been up to now," they said.

The shop has been serving locals and tourists for 41 years and employs 17 people. The company is negotiating with the staff, to see if they will be relocated or even if they could be employed by the new company.

History

Lepanto opened its first store in 1965 in Marbella. Its founder was entrepreneur Pedro Pablo Hoz Herguedas, a native of Santander, who decided to take up on the Costa del Sol the same trade he had learned from his father and grandfather. His family had bakeries in Castro Urdíales, Santander and Laredo, but he left the business to his ten brothers and sisters and moved to Marbella to start his own business. Today, the group is made up of 45 people.

The company will now focus on its catering division, a sector driven by the enormous number of weddings, social, cultural and business events held in Malaga city. They currently have a presence in Marbella, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Estepona, Torremolinos and Malaga city itself, both in their own and rented properties.

Although the shops will disappear - previously the Marbella and Torremolinos ones were closed - the company said its bakery service will continue for all private events and catering. The company is also working to set up a point of sale at their bakery in Arroyo de la Miel.

New cafés

La Canasta, the chain replacing Lepanto, is currently undergoing a major expansion process. This past weekend it opened a new café in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre and now has around 30 establishments.

With more than 40 years of experience in the bakery and catering sector, its founder, Antonio Cárdenas, received the Andalucía de Hostelería award this year for his long professional career. He also belongs to a family of bakers (his father was the owner of the Cárdenas bakery in El Perchel in the city), and his aim is to continue to expand the company throughout the province.

It is not yet known what will happen to the current bakery in the Plaza de la Constitución, as it is very close to the new location. La Canasta currently has three cafeterias in the historic centre: in Calle Atarazanas, in Calle Granada and in the aforementioned square.