The Snow Girl: Netflix Spain's biggest hit since Money Heist returns from the streets of Malaga with a second season

Paco Griñán Malaga Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 17:07 Compartir

Miren Rojo, SUR's sleuth journalist, returns to the small screen with a second season of The Snow Girl - Netflix's adaptation of Javier Castillo's novels. The six episodes will premiere this Friday 31 in 190 countries, under the sequel title The Snow Girl: The Game of the Soul.

A dark and damp Malaga, somewhat less rainy than in the first instalment, is the protagonist of this long-awaited sequel to the worldwide hit that became number one in Spain two years ago. The series also crossed borders by becoming the most watched fiction on the platform worldwide. A result achieved thanks to Atípica Films, the multinational production company that has repeated the winning formula, with a few tweaks: crime, suspense, characters hiding a secret and a carefully crafted setting. The extra touch is making the dark darker, the perverse more perverse, the 'Malaga noir' plot more intense.

A Malaga city of neighbourhoods and slums, of everyday life far removed from the official tourist image, once again sets the scene of the iconic universe of the series. In this second part, the recognisable visual style delves into plot depths, such as religious fanaticism, sexual abuse, power relations, journalism and revenge. These elements build fiction spiced with a thriller that, while not original, makes good use of the classic "whodunit" cliché. Maybe it is more fitting to describe this gruesome and bloody sequel as one that ignites the plot.

The first season took us on a journey to the great unknown of thrillers that the disappearance of little Amaya at the Three Kings 'cabalgata' parade presented. In this sequel, an adaptation of The Game of the Soul novel, the origin of everything is a blurred Polaroid with the image of a handcuffed girl that an anonymous person had already sent to Miren at the end of the previous instalment with the message: "Do you want to play?". Of course, Miren can't ignore the invitation and plunges headlong into the disappearance of the girl in the photo, that had happened a decade earlier, while in the present another teenager appears crucified and dead in a dilapidated building. Two crimes that are the fuel for the journalist to return to SUR and play with fire, as she compulsively throws herself into the investigation in an attempt to understand her job.

Her mentor, Eduardo (José Coronado), tries to warn her. In this sequel, Coronado's character cedes his position in the newsroom to Jaime, a journalist returning to Malaga after a bad experience with the Gürtel case. Brought to life by Mike Esparbé, Jaime is Miren's new work partner, who devours lollipop after lollipop, while sniffing out the case. Jaime's journalistic method and intuition clash with the passion and obsession that are Miren's weapons. The protagonist, once again played by Milena Smit, appears to be more exposed and broken than in the first season.

The story gains independence

The sequel follows the general pattern of Javier Castillo's original novel, but claims its independence with its own characters and secondary plots (the formidable Luis Callejo, to give an example) that build their own intrigue parallel to the books. Of course, the story faces the challenge of emulating the success of its predecessor, which became the most watched series on Netflix Spain since 'Money Heist'. This is not a small task for a second part called to repeat the game, without falling into its own trap. If it follows the script of the bestselling book, it shouldn't have an issue. If we judge by the fact that a third season adaption of The Crack of Silence, is already planned, we can assume that the producers feel confident with the upcoming sequel.

Zoom Milena Smit follows the trail of the disappearance and death of some young women to the port of Malaga. Julio Vergne

Once again, behind the camera stands the duo David Ulloa and Laura Alvea, joined by screenwriters Jesús Mesas Silva and Javier Andrés Roig. Together, they make the setting of Malaga and SUR's editorial office a fundamental part of this story. There are no longer any visual errors, like the fact that the inland town of Coín had a beach in the first part, although some of the charismatic Malaga locations were filmed in Madrid (the botanical garden, to name one). All in all, the settings are once again the hallmark of this series, with some outstanding scene, such as the appearance of the first corpse in the now ruined and abandoned Marymar de Benalmádena building, or the chase across the rooftops of Mangas Verdes as if it were New York. Nothing like this had been seen since one of the most famous shootouts in Spanish cinema - the one in El Lute II, with Imanol Arias shooting his way through the streets of a Malaga neighbourhood.

Zoom Aixa Villagrán and Marco Cáceres, the police officers from the The Snow Girl saga during a chase in Mangas Verdes. Julio Vergne

The series hits home screens this Friday, a few days before its official premiere in Malaga, where a meeting with fans of the saga will be held on Tuesday 4 February. During the event, Milena Smit and Miki Esparbé who play SUR journalists will give interviews, along with the creator of this world, writer Javier Castillo .