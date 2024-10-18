Malaga prominent in the first images of The Snow Girl 2 released by Netflix

Francisco Griñán Friday, 18 October 2024, 15:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The countdown has begun for the release of the second part of The Snow Girl, the popular series set in Malaga that became number one worldwide in 2023. This week Netflix has revealed the first stills from this sequel, which is an adaptation of the novel The Soul Game by Malaga-born author Javier Castillo.

The images show Malaga once again taking centre stage in this dark storyline, and they also revealed the official name for this continuation, which will retain the title of the first season, with the addition of the second novel in the trilogy as a subtitle.

The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game, is keeping its release date a secret (likely early 2025), but it has been revealed that the new instalment will consist of six episodes, in which Milena Smit reprises her role as SUR journalist Miren Rojo.

However, this time she will be joined by Miki Esparbé, who joins the cast as Jaime, a character not found in the novels. In fact, an image of the two of them leaving the newspaper's editorial office in the show - scenes were filmed at the old Casa Pedro building in El Palo, modified to appear as the newspaper's headquarters - is part of this first preview of the second season of the series.

The veteran José Coronado, as Miren’s colleague, continues in the storyline, although everything suggests that he will play a less prominent role in this second instalment with the introduction of Esparbé’s character. Additionally, the police officers portrayed by Aixa Villagrán and Marco Cáceres return.

The poster for this second part once again places Milena Smit in the foreground, this time holding a Polaroid with the message "Do you want to play?" written over the image of a gagged young girl. This mystery will set the protagonist on the trail of the so-called 'soul game,' which will lead her to an elite school that seems to be at the centre of the disappearance and murder of two young people.

As for the sets, the series again made extensive use of the exteriors in Malaga city, where this sequel was filmed, including a Holy Week scene in the area surrounding the Cathedral. In addition to the SUR newsroom, which was filmed in the Avenida Salvador Allende, among the first images unveiled by Netflix there is also a scene of Milena Smit in the Port of Malaga.