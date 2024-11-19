Watch the trailer: Netflix reveals release date for second series of The Snow Girl, filmed on the Costa del Sol

Paco Griñán Malaga Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 17:32

The date of the première for The Snow Girl 2: The Game of the Soul, adapted for the screen from the novels of the same name by Malaga author Javier Castillo has been set for 31 January 2025. The date coincides with the release two years ago of the first instalment, which premiered at the city's Albéniz cinema. The first season enjoyed worldwide success.

The season two trailer stars actor Milena Smit who plays Miren Rojo, the tireless crime reporter for Diario SUR who returns to the newsroom in this new season to unravel the mystery of the deaths of two girls in what appear to be ritual sacrifices. This time the sleuth investigates an elite school which seems to be at the centre of the disappearance and murder of the two young girls. A case in which she will be partnered by another journalist, Jaime, played by Miki Esparbé, who replaces the role played by José Coronado, although he continues in this new six-part series.

Zoom The streets of Mangas Verdes also star in scenes from the new installment. Julio Vergne

Netflix has also unveiled new images shot in Malaga of the thriller, in which the cliffs of La Araña and Benalmádena's beach take centre stage, as well as the popular Mangas Verdes district, steep streets that are not usually seen but which in this second season bring a local flavour to the plot of the series. It is hoped that the world premiere of season two will once again take place in Malaga.

Zoom Miki Esparbé and Milena Smit, in a scene shot in Malaga for La Chica de Nieve 2'. Julio Vergne

New faces

Javier Castillo's bestseller is once again the original source of this long-awaited adaptation, with scriptwriters Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig. There are also no changes in the direction with David Ulloa (La Caza. Monteperdido) and Laura Alvea (Ánimas), while the production is by Alberto Félez and Atípica Films.

As for the cast, in addition to Smit and Coronado, the policemen played by Aixa Villagrán (La Virgen Roja and La Mesías) and Marco Cáceres, also return. Also joining the cast are Hugo Welzel (El Hijo Zurdo), Luis Callejo (La Noche más Larga), Luis Bermejo (Magical Girl), Vicente Romero (La Novia Gitana) and the aforementioned Miki Esparbé (Brigada Costa del Sol).