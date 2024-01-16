Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Milena Smit, filming the first scenes of the second season of 'The Snow Girl'.
Milena Smit, filming the first scenes of the second season of 'The Snow Girl'. Photo: Ñito Salas / Video: Pedro J. Quero
Netflix returns to Malaga to shoot second season of local author's blockbuster, The Snow Girl

In the new series, Miren Rojo (played by Milena Smit) returns to the offices of Diario SUR to investigate the disappearance and death of some teenage girls in what appears to be a macabre rite

Francisco Griñán

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 09:45

Blockbuster Netflix series The Snow Girl (La Chica de Nieve) has begun shooting in Malaga again two years after the success of the first series. Based on the bestseller by local author Javier Castillo, filming for the second season started on Monday 15 January.

The latest instalment again brings to life the set in Malaga, this time adapting the second part of the trilogy: The Game of the Soul (El Juego del Alma). In the new series, Miren Rojo (played by Milena Smit) returns to the office of Diario SUR to investigate the disappearance and death of some teenage girls in what appears to be a macabre rite.

The plot will pick up where the first season left off with the journalist Miren receiving a Polaroid image of a gagged young woman and the message: "Do you want to play?". It's an invitation the protagonist will not be able to resist as she faces an even darker story than in her previous case of the disappearance of little Amaya.

The investigative journalist will be supported in this second season by a new SUR colleague, Jaime, played by Miki Esparbé.

Malaga city will once again set the scene for the thriller, which in its first season kicked off with the spectacular scene of the Three Kings parade and the disappearance of a little girl. The series is being produced by Atípica Films for Netflix and there will be six episodes.

Malaga-based writer Javier Castillo apologised, in advance, on social media networks for the "traffic inconveniences in the coming weeks" that the filming will cause.

