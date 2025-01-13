Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

José Coronado, Milena Smit and Javier Castillo, at the Malaga premiere of the first season. Migue Fernández
Film and TV

Netflix Snow Girl 2 premiere in Malaga coming soon

The platform is preparing a special screening in the city of the new season, which premieres on 31 January

Paco Griñán

Paco Griñán

Malaga

Monday, 13 January 2025, 19:39

As they say, Malaga is just another character in the series The Snow Girl, which released the trailer for the second season on Thursday. From La Araña to Mangas Verdes, passing through the Alameda, Malaga city locations pile up in the first shots of the opening instalment of this Netflix franchise. As SUR has confirmed, the North American platform is also preparing a special screening of the series in the city with the presence of the production team and the writer Javier Castillo, who inspired the saga.

Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game will premiere on the platform simultaneously around the world on 31 January and, a few days later on 4 February, the event is scheduled to take place in Malaga. It will include a public meeting with the actors, producers, screenwriters Jesús Mesas Silva and Javier Andrés Roig and the author of the original novel. Details of this presentation will be announced shortly.

Related story

On Thursday, Javier Castillo thanked the city for its involvement in this new season, for "throwing itself once again into a series that will travel around the world to 190 countries and almost 300 million users". Filming in the city took place for just over a month between January and February last year with plenty of locations used, in which the city council's filming service, Malaga Film Office, collaborated.

Netflix and Atípica Films had previously premiered the first season of The Snow Girl in the city in 2023 with its leading actors - Milena Smit and José Coronado - in attendance. They repeat their roles in this new series with Mike Esparbé joining the main cast in the role of a crime reporter from the SUR newsroom.

