Civil Protection volunteer in Cártama this afternoon.
Civil Protection volunteer in Cártama this afternoon. Salvador Salas
Junta suspends classes in all schools and colleges in Malaga province and activates Level 1 of emergency plan

The "preventive evacuation" of some homes and businesses located on the banks of the Guadalhorce river as it passes through Álora, Cártama, Alhaurín de la Torre, Pizarra and Malaga has also been ordered by the regional government

Ignacio Lillo

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 22:49

This Wednesday (13 November) there will be no classes in any of the educational centres in Malaga province, that is, in all the areas with an red, amber or yellow weather warning including Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley, Axarquia, Antequera and Ronda areas.

There will also be no classes at Malaga University or other private schools.

In addition, the "preventive evacuation" of some dwellings located on the banks of the Guadalhorce river as it passes through the municipalities of Álora, Cártama, Alhaurín de la Torre, Pizarra and Malaga has been ordered.

The Junta de Andalucía's Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, activated Level 1 of the region's emergency plan at 8.22pm today due to the flood risk from the heavy downpours. This had already been in pre-emergency phase, operational status 0, since Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency level has been raised in response to technical reports, weather forecasts and the outlook for the coming hours in Malaga province of. The decision was also taken in collaboration with the mayors of the affected areas, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre.

This level of emergency refers to a situation that could involve damage, or when the manegement plan deems it appropriate, and for which the necessary measures are put into practice for the relief and protection of people or property.

As a result of today's meeting with the technical heads of emergencies and civil protection, as well as the Government delegate, Patricia Navarro, and the affected mayors, it was decided to preventively evacuate homes and businesses on the banks of the Guadalhorce river, as it passes through Álora, Cártama, Alhaurín de la Torre, Pizarra and Malaga.

Likewise, it has been decided to suspend classes in all educational centres in the Malaga province affected by the weather as well as in Almuñécar, Motril and Albuñol in the province of Granada. The measure also affects day centres and centres for people with disabilities, run by the Junta de Andalucía.

