The Aemet alerts issued for Malaga province on Wednesday 13 November. SUR
Aemet issues red, amber and yellow alerts for torrential downpours and flooding in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol
Weather

Aemet issues red, amber and yellow alerts for torrential downpours and flooding in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Spain's state weather agency has activated the highest 'extreme risk' warning level in several areas of the province where more than 50mm of rain may fall in one hour on Wednesday

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 22:28

A red alert weather warning has been issued in Malaga. A large part of the province will be at an 'extreme risk' on Wednesday 13 November due to torrential rain and flooding, after Spain's state weather agency Aemet activated the maximum warning level that exists.

Specifically, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce valley, Costa del Sol and Axarquia areas have been placed under a red warning, where up to 120mm may accumulate in twelve hours. The most dangerous hours will begin at 10am and provisionally end at midnight on Wednesday.

In addition, there is a high risk of heavy downpours, which can leave no less than 50mm in just one hour. «This warning refers to the eastern part of the region,» Aemet explained.

Meanwhile, in the Antequera area, an amber warning is maintained, which also means a high risk, due to up to 100mm of rainfall in 12 hours.

The Serranía de Ronda area remains under a yellow 'risk' alert.

