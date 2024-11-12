Aemet issues red, amber and yellow alerts for torrential downpours and flooding in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 22:28

A red alert weather warning has been issued in Malaga. A large part of the province will be at an 'extreme risk' on Wednesday 13 November due to torrential rain and flooding, after Spain's state weather agency Aemet activated the maximum warning level that exists.

Specifically, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce valley, Costa del Sol and Axarquia areas have been placed under a red warning, where up to 120mm may accumulate in twelve hours. The most dangerous hours will begin at 10am and provisionally end at midnight on Wednesday.

🔴Pasa a rojo - riesgo extremo- el aviso por 🌧️ en Málaga capital, Sol y Guadalhorce y Axarquía.

Medidas:

➡️Desalojos en puntos de #RiberadelGuadalhorce en Álora, Cártama, Alhaurín de la Torre, Pizarra y Málaga.

➡️Suspendidas clases y centros de día, discapacidad y dependientes pic.twitter.com/QrXZmT97Zo — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 12, 2024

In addition, there is a high risk of heavy downpours, which can leave no less than 50mm in just one hour. «This warning refers to the eastern part of the region,» Aemet explained.

Meanwhile, in the Antequera area, an amber warning is maintained, which also means a high risk, due to up to 100mm of rainfall in 12 hours.

The Serranía de Ronda area remains under a yellow 'risk' alert.