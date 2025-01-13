Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa del Sol temperatures expected to plummet this week
Weather

Costa del Sol temperatures expected to plummet this week

The weather forecast informs of a general drop of temperatures in mainland Spain, with the possibility of light rainfall in the province of Malaga this Monday

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Monday, 13 January 2025, 12:48

Malaga starts the new week with a weather twist. After the winter terral (warm winds that blow from inland to the coast), that brought temperatures of up to 25 degrees to the city over the past few days, the forecast now warns of a drop in temperatures in the whole of mainland Spain, including the province of Malaga, with records more in line with the season.

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) announces cloudy skies and the possibility of light rainfall in Malaga this Monday 13 January. Minimum temperatures are forecast to decrease inland, but remain unchanged on the coast. As for maximum temperatures, "a general decrease is expected, more notable on the coast", as well as winds from the east, which will be "light to moderate, but more intense on the coast". Aemet predicts maximum temperatures of 15 degrees in Malaga, Marbella and Vélez-Málaga, while in Antequera and Ronda the thermometer will reach 12 and 13 degrees, respectively.

General decline

At national level, the forecast for this Monday was for an "anticyclonic situation of stability to persist in most of the country, with a predominance of cloudy or clear skies and an absence of precipitation." "Strong tramontana (north wind), with intense gusts, is forecast in Empordà (Catalonia), the north of the Balearic Islands and the Pyrenees. Heavy frosts in the north-east of the country, the north-central mountains and the areas of both plateaus," said the forecast.

Temperatures "will continue to fall across the board," Aemet stated on its website."

