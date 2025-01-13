25 degrees in January: Malaga scores highest temperature in mainland Spain

Monday, 13 January 2025, 10:36 Compartir

A Sunday of promenades, short sleeves and even hitting the beach - January on the coast of Malaga, with the Christmas holidays barely behind. This past weekend, the province of Malaga has enjoyed above average temperatures. In fact, on Sunday, the city marked the highest temperature in mainland Spain, with 25.1 degrees reported at the Port station, according to data from Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet).

Only one Spanish station has recorded a higher temperature - 25.2 degrees in Vallehermoso, on La Gomera island in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In the province of Malaga, several municipalities, such as Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria and Torremolinosas, have recorded similar temperatures - around 24 degrees, to be precise.

The explanation lies in the winter terral (the warm wind that blows from the interior to the coast), that has been felt in the city over the last few days, as José Luis Escudero explains in the "Tormentas y rayos" blog.

However, with the start of the new week there will be a weather change and a drop in temperatures. **The forecast indicates a rapid drop in temperatures in mainland Spain, as well as in the Malaga province, with numbers more in line with the season. This Monday, a drop of up to ten degrees and a maximum of 15 degrees is expected in the city.