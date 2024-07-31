Foundation stone laid for new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait

The Health delegate, Carlos Bautista, and the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, at the ceremony to lay the first stone.

Nerja Wednesday, 31 July 2024

After more than two decades of paperwork, setbacks and unfulfilled promises, work began to build a new health centre in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol today (Wednesday 31 July).

The symbolic act of laying the first stone of the new health centre took place on the plot located next to the roundabout between Calles Puente Viejo and Ingenio officially marks the start of work on this project.

Carlos Bautista from the Junta de Andalucía's health department was joined by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, the managing director of the Malaga East-Axarquia health area, Miguel Moreno, and the Andalusian MP, José Ramón Carmona, as well as other Nerja councillors, health professionals, residents and representatives of Nerja-based groups, for the ceremony.

Bautista said that once open, "the vast majority of healthcare needs can be resolved here, without having to go to the Axarquia regional hospital" in Torre del Mar.

However, central government has complained to the Junta de Andalucía that it was not invited to the ceremony to lay the first stone for the construction of the new health centre, "which is 100 per cent financed by the ministry of Health", Javier Salas, central government's representative in Malaga said in a statement.

"Juanma Moreno [the Junta's president] is not only taking Andalusian public health to the worst level of care in its history, but he has also engaged in an unprecedented institutional sectarianism as he does not even invite the government of Spain to this event despite the fact that it is financing this infrastructure with 9.4 million euros," said Salas.

"What the regional government intends with this attitude is to deceive the people of Nerja so that they do not know that the construction of the health centre is going to be done thanks to Pedro Sánchez's government, which is providing 100 per cent of the funds for its implementation," Salas' statement said.

European funds

Once completed, the new facility will be more than twice the size of the current one. It will have a surface area of 4,520 square metres, with three floors plus a basement. It will have 26 standard consulting rooms, five multi-purpose rooms, five paediatric consulting rooms, and minor surgery and dentistry rooms. There will also be areas for health education, physiotherapy, electrotherapy, short wave, rehabilitation, radiology and critical care and emergencies.

The public investment exceeds 9.4 million euros, financed with European funds, managed by Spain's central government and transferred to the Junta de Andalucía.

The space where the future health centre will be built has been used for more than a decade as an open-air parking area, with around 300 parking spaces. These parking spaces were no longer available on Tuesday, and plots have been created nearby, next to the main access roundabout to Nerja from the motorway, with some 300 new spaces. Local residents fear that the problems of parking in Nerja in the middle of the high summer season will become more acute.